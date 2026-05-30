Iowa High School Track And Field Coach Charged With Sexual Exploitation

An Iowa high school track and field coach has been charged with sexual exploitation.

According to a report by KCRG, Lucas Tanney had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The 40-year-old Tanney serves as the principal for 6th through 12th grades at Valley Lutheran School.

Tanney is also listed as the head boys and girls track and field coach for the Crusaders. Valley Lutheran did not have any qualifiers for the recent state track and field championships .

High School Track And Field Coach Taken Into Custody

The report states that Waterloo police were notified of an inappropriate relationship between an adult and a juvenile female student who was part of the Valley Lutheran track and field team. It was found that the unlawful sexual conduct occurred at Tanney’s home.

Tanney was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, which is a Class D felony. He was taken into custody by local authorities with no incident on Friday and booked into the Black Hawk County Jail.

The felony carries a five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Valley Lutheran Located In Cedar Falls

Valley Lutheran High School opened with a satellite location in 2003 and a year later, opened the doors to a high school building. In 2006, a Valley Lutheran Middle School was opened.

For over a decade, Valley Lutheran was the only Lutheran school in Iowa for kindergarten through 12th grade. The school is located in Cedar Falls, which is home to the University of Northern Iowa and Cedar Falls High School.

Valley Lutheran offers basketball, volleyball, cross country, track and field, dance and cheer as team sports. They are four-time district champions in cross country, placing fourth at the state cross country championships in 2021 in the first season competing at the meet.

For sports that the school does not offer, they are involved in a cooperative sharing agreement with Cedar Falls including football, swimming, softball, baseball, wrestling and soccer.

Lucas Tanney Placed On Leave By School Following Incident

Tanney remains listed as the principal for Valley Lutheran on the official school’s website.

In a statement from Valley Lutheran School to KWWL, the school noted that Tanney has been placed on administrative leave .

“Valley Lutheran School administration and Board of Directors are aware of the situation involving Mr. Tanney and are monitoring the matter closely,” Rev. Henry G. Pahlkotter II said. “At this time, the employee has been placed on administrative leave while we are awaiting further information and stand ready to act decisively once more verified information is known.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved and everyone affected by this situation.”