Iowa native expected to be top 2026 NFL draft pick
Former Southeast Polk High School standout Kadyn Proctor is setting himself up for a big paycheck in the near future.
Proctor, who will be a junior with the Alabama football team in the fall, finds his name near the top of Thor Nystrom’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
Nystrom projects Proctor to be selected at No. 3 by the New York Giants, a team in desperate need of help along the offensive line.
The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Proctor was the top recruit coming out of Iowa as a senior, winning the Anthony Munoz Award while also becoming a five-star player. He originally committed to play for the Hawkeyes, and even returned there after spending the 2023 season with the Crimson Tide.
Proctor, a 2023 freshman All-American, was named to the all-SEC second team. After allowing 12 sacks in 2023, Proctor surrendered just three last season.