Iowa’s Quentin Nauman makes history on track’s biggest stage

Dana Becker

Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman reacts after recording a new record in the 3A 800 meter final during the 2025 Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on May 24, 2025, in Des Moines.
Last month, Quentin Nauman left quite the impression on Iowa high school track and field with a dominating performance at the state meet in Des Moines.

Thursday night, Nauman showed the rest of the nation why he just might be the best distance runner in the United States.

The Western Dubuque junior won the HOKA Festival of Miles race in a time of 3:58.65, breaking his own previous record. Nauman closed in 54.71 seconds for the final lap, sprinting past what many called the best field of high school distance runners ever compiled in America.

Nauman’s time is the fastest by a United States high school runner this season and the fastest ever clocked by a Iowa high school athlete. 

“In that moment I felt like God really did it and….insane, man,” Nauman told DyeStat after the race. “That (last 50) was probably one of the hardest times I ever ran. My legs felt really heavy and I just had to fight, fight, fight, move your arms and go.”

Nauman, who has committed to the University of Oregon, passed Josiah Tostenson of Oregon over the final 400. He won the Iowa Class 3A 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at state, setting records in all three races.

Ty Hansen was third and Canada’s Robin Lefebvre finished fourth.

