High School

Iowa state volleyball: Clean sweeps in 2A for Denver, EBF, Dyerville Beckman, Dike-New Hartford

Top seeds have no trouble advancing into semifinals of 2A state volleyball championships, as all four post three-set sweeps

Dana Becker

Dike-New Hartford was one of four teams to punch tickets into the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.
Dike-New Hartford was one of four teams to punch tickets into the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals on Tuesday. / Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was quick and sweep for the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Iowa state volleyball championships on Tuesday. Denver, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Dyersville Beckman and Dike-New Hartford all posted three-set victories to advance to the semis from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Eight different players recorded a kill in a balanced effort by Denver, as they knocked Boyden-Hull out by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-21. Bailey and Grace Mullihan each had eight kills, Myia Roscerans recorded seven and both Channing Johnson and Adeana Murch had six. Alaya Akers recorded 13 digs and Madeline Hilderbrandt had 11.

For Boyden-Hull, Elsie Hoegh picked up 14 kills and Dennie Boogerd had 17 digs.

The No. 2 seed, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont earned a tough first set over Iowa City Regina before rolling in the next two. Scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25-19. 

Molly Shafer, the multi-athlete standout, had 21 kills with 18 digs and a solo block to lead EBF. Lacey Taylor added 16 kills and nine digs while Kate Shafer dished out 32 assists. Reese Naeve had 20 kills and Caitlin Martin nine for the Regals.

Dike-New Hartford ousted Aplington-Parkersburg in the 4-5 matchup, 25-22, 25-12 and 25-16. Izzy Norton had 12 kills, Shannon Moorman 11 and Keely Kauten nine as Lucy Varney dished out 19 assists. 

Aplington-Parkersburg was led by eight kills from Peyton Klooster and 12 digs by Adria Neymeyer.

Dyersville Beckman handled South Hardin, winning 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. Joy Burkle and Katelyn Schmitt both had nine kills while Ava Burkle added seven. For South Hardin, Alli Sheldahl had 13 kills and Abby Teske 15 digs.

Denver (45-3) now gets Dike-New Hartford at 4 p.m. Wednesday while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (35-2) takes on Dyersville Beckman (36-6) at 4:25 p.m. The winners meet for the state title on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa