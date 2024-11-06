Iowa state volleyball: Clean sweeps in 2A for Denver, EBF, Dyerville Beckman, Dike-New Hartford
It was quick and sweep for the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Iowa state volleyball championships on Tuesday. Denver, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Dyersville Beckman and Dike-New Hartford all posted three-set victories to advance to the semis from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Eight different players recorded a kill in a balanced effort by Denver, as they knocked Boyden-Hull out by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-21. Bailey and Grace Mullihan each had eight kills, Myia Roscerans recorded seven and both Channing Johnson and Adeana Murch had six. Alaya Akers recorded 13 digs and Madeline Hilderbrandt had 11.
For Boyden-Hull, Elsie Hoegh picked up 14 kills and Dennie Boogerd had 17 digs.
The No. 2 seed, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont earned a tough first set over Iowa City Regina before rolling in the next two. Scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25-19.
Molly Shafer, the multi-athlete standout, had 21 kills with 18 digs and a solo block to lead EBF. Lacey Taylor added 16 kills and nine digs while Kate Shafer dished out 32 assists. Reese Naeve had 20 kills and Caitlin Martin nine for the Regals.
Dike-New Hartford ousted Aplington-Parkersburg in the 4-5 matchup, 25-22, 25-12 and 25-16. Izzy Norton had 12 kills, Shannon Moorman 11 and Keely Kauten nine as Lucy Varney dished out 19 assists.
Aplington-Parkersburg was led by eight kills from Peyton Klooster and 12 digs by Adria Neymeyer.
Dyersville Beckman handled South Hardin, winning 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. Joy Burkle and Katelyn Schmitt both had nine kills while Ava Burkle added seven. For South Hardin, Alli Sheldahl had 13 kills and Abby Teske 15 digs.
Denver (45-3) now gets Dike-New Hartford at 4 p.m. Wednesday while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (35-2) takes on Dyersville Beckman (36-6) at 4:25 p.m. The winners meet for the state title on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.