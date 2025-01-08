Johnston ranked in the Top 20 in nation by High School on SI
The Johnston girls are the lone Iowa team rated in the latest High School on SI national Top 25 rankings.
The Dragons are 16th overall following wins over Ankeny Centennial and Waukee to begin 2025. They closed out 2024 with a big 49-41 victory over West Des Moines Dowling, one of the top challengers to their throne in Class 5A.
* Complete High School on SI national girls basketball rankings
Johnston is led by junior Jenica Lewis, who averages over 16 points per game with four rebounds, three assists and almost four steals. Senior Amani Jenkins adds 14 points and nine rebounds.
Last year, Johnston went a perfect 26-0, capturing the 5A championship with a 48-36 victory over the Maroons in the title game. They have won 36 straight overall and are 60-2 the last three seasons.
Johnston has reached the state championship game five consecutive years, winning two titles. During that time, they are 128-6.
The Dragons return to the court on Friday when they travel to Southeast Polk. They also head to Waukee Northwest four days later.
A rematch at West Des Moines Dowling is set for later this month on January 24. Johnston concludes the year with North Polk, the top team in 4A in Iowa.
Long Island Lutheran of New York holds the top spot in the national rankings.