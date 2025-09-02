Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Revealed
No change at the top of the Iowa high school football rankings by Radio Iowa
Radio Iowa has released the second edition of the Iowa high school football rankings after a week of action.
Also: High School on SI Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings
There was no change at the top of any classification this week, but a handful of new teams did enter their respective Top 10s.
Also: Week 2 High School on SI Iowa High School Football Eight-Player Rankings
West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all held No. 1 positions.
Here are the latest Radio Iowa rankings for Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season:
Radio Iowa Week 2 Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Iowa City West
- Pleasant Valley
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- Fort Dodge
- ADM
- Newton
- Decorah
- Le Mars
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- Clear Creek-Amana
Class 3A
- Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Humboldt
- Clear Lake
- Algona
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Wahlert Catholic
- Nevada
- Des Moines Christian
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- PCM
- Roland-Story
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
- Van Meter
- Alburnett
- Cherokee
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Regina Catholic
- South Hardin
- Tri-Center
- Underwood
- Pleasantville
- Treynor
- Emmetsburg
- Hinton
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- Maquoketa Valley
- ACGC
- Woodbury Central
- North Linn
- Mount Ayr
- Madrid
- Sioux Central
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Montezuma
- Fremont-Mills
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Easton Valley
- Don Bosco
- Wayne
More Iowa High School Football Headlines
Published