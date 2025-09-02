High School

Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Revealed

No change at the top of the Iowa high school football rankings by Radio Iowa

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic running back Ian Middleton (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Carter Barrett (77) during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
Dowling Catholic running back Ian Middleton (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Carter Barrett (77) during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Radio Iowa has released the second edition of the Iowa high school football rankings after a week of action.

There was no change at the top of any classification this week, but a handful of new teams did enter their respective Top 10s. 

West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Bishop Heelan (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) all held No. 1 positions. 

Here are the latest Radio Iowa rankings for Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season:

Radio Iowa Week 2 Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

  1. West Des Moines Valley
  2. Southeast Polk
  3. Waukee Northwest
  4. Iowa City Liberty
  5. Dowling Catholic
  6. Johnston
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Pleasant Valley
  9. Sioux City East
  10. Ankeny

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. Fort Dodge
  4. ADM
  5. Newton
  6. Decorah
  7. Le Mars
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  9. North Polk
  10. Clear Creek-Amana

Class 3A

  1. Bishop Heelan
  2. Mount Vernon
  3. Humboldt
  4. Clear Lake
  5. Algona
  6. Solon
  7. MOC-Floyd Valley
  8. Wahlert Catholic
  9. Nevada
  10. Des Moines Christian

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. OABCIG
  3. PCM
  4. Roland-Story
  5. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  6. Mid-Prairie
  7. Osage
  8. Van Meter
  9. Alburnett
  10. Cherokee

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Regina Catholic
  4. South Hardin
  5. Tri-Center
  6. Underwood
  7. Pleasantville
  8. Treynor
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Hinton

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. Maquoketa Valley
  5. ACGC
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. North Linn
  8. Mount Ayr
  9. Madrid
  10. Sioux Central

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Montezuma
  5. Fremont-Mills
  6. Woodbine
  7. Audubon
  8. Easton Valley
  9. Don Bosco
  10. Wayne

