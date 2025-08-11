Lisbon Looks to Grad as New Head Football Coach
When it came to finding a new head football coach to replace Dylan Hastings, the Lisbon High School hiring team looked to a former Lion to handle the program.
Alex Dean, a 2013 Lisbon graduate, was hired to replace Hastings, who stepped down after a 19-2 run the past two years with the Lions.
Prior to returning to Lisbon, Dean was the head coach for the past three seasons at North Cedar.
While he did not have much success at North Cedar, going just 4-22, Dean takes over a team ready to continue its winning ways under his guidance.
“We’ve had some challenging seasons,” Dean told MVLSun.com on coaching at North Cedar. “You can’t run from your record. You do the best you can with where you are at.”
Lisbon makes move up to 1A from A
Lisbon went 10-1 last year competing in Class A, as they will make the move up to 1A this coming fall. Ryder Meeks is likely to get the first opportunity to replace the departed Dakota Clark at quarterback, as he completed 8 of 16 for 58 yards last year while rushing for 68 yards and a score.
Clark had a hand in 27 touchdowns while Tieran Boots ran for over 1,800 and scored 29 times. Boots is also gone with sophomore-to-be Luke Robinson returning. The leading receivers are also gone while the defense returns Meeks, Ben Kelley, Chase McFarlane, Ian Kelsey, Ethan Stone and Henry Relling.