Looking Ahead to Week 5 of Iowa High School Football
The Iowa high school football season continues to push right along, moving forward into Week 5 play beginning this Thursday night and concluding on Friday.
Among the key games will be a meeting of High School on SI Iowa Top 25 state rankings when No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton visits ninth-ranked Fort Dodge in a Class 4A district contest.
Other key games will see No. 16 Iowa City West host seventh-ranked Iowa City Liberty, Audubon travels to Fremont-Mills in an eight-player showdown and Grand View Christian battles Woodward-Granger.
Here is a look at those four games while the rest of the Iowa high school football schedule can be found on Bound:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Fort Dodge
Early district frontrunner status will go to the winner on Fort Dodge’s Homecoming from historic Dodger Stadium, as unbeaten Fort Dodge takes on one-loss Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Dreshaun Ross, an Oklahoma State University wrestling commit and three-time state champion on the mats, has 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Fort Dodge has nearly 1,000 yards on the ground, led by Will McElroy’s 524.
Tru McBride orchestrates the offense, throwing for nearly 500 yards and four scores, as the Dodger defense has forced six turnovers.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was a 3A state semifinalist a season ago and will bring a potent ground attack to the field. The Warriors have 1,162 yards on the ground, led by 377 from junior Beckett Verros, who is averaging 13 per carry.
Ryan Husen has 292 while Joe Hardy is at 194. Isaiah Jervik has thrown for 195 yards and rushed for 104 with five total touchdowns.
Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City West
Iowa City West won the first two meetings in the series before Iowa City Liberty returned the favor last year with a thrilling 56-45 victory. The Trojans are 4-0 this year while the Lightning suffered a 27-24 setback last week to Johnston.
For Iowa City Liberty, Reece Rettig has 851 yards passing and another 288 rushing with 13 combined touchdowns. Leo Rozz, just a sophomore, has been the top target for the senior, catching 24 passes for 256 and two scores.
Reece Wheeler, Campbell Janis and Ethan Headings are the Trojan trifecta. Wheeler has 859 yards in the air with seven touchdowns, Janis has rushed for 419 and three scores while Headings has 552 yards receiving on 20 catches and five TDs.
Audubon at Fremont-Mills
Scoring has not been a problem for Audubon, scoring at least 64 games in all four games this year including 84 two weeks ago. The Wheelers have rushed for 1,268 yards and 27 touchdowns, led by Aiden Kjergaard.
Kjergaard, a sophomore, has 442 yards and eight TDs on the ground with another 252 yards and four scores in the air. He has needed just nine completions to get the job done. Mason Kasperbauer has 294 yards and seven scores while Carson Wessel, Paxton Beane and Brody Otten all have over 127 yards on the ground.
Fremont-Mills lost to Woodbine, but fired back with a 54-13 triumph vs. WACO last week. Senior Sawyer Forney has been strong in the pocket, throwing for 589 yards and 11 TDs. JW Linkenhoker has four receiving scores and Sam Sanchez three.
Audubon and Fremont-Mills have split four meetings, with Fremont-Mills winning in 2022, 44-0.
Grand View Christian at Woodward-Granger
A pair of 3-1 teams square off for the third consecutive season. Woodward-Granger has won both meetings, scoring 52 last year and 56 the year before.
But the Hawks are coming off a loss to Van Meter after starting off with three straight wins. Talan Fuson has over 1,000 yards, throwing for 402 while rushing for 663. He has 10 rushing touchdowns on the year.
Grand View Christian rebounded from a 21-20 setback to Greene County by blasting Clarke, 52-16. Judah Lock has been on point this year, completing 52 of 84 for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding another 106 yards and three scores with his legs.
Lock has a top target in Brayden Hoben, catching 22 passes for 349 and four scores.