Louisville volleyball commit Chloe Meester reaches milestone
The number 2,000 attracts plenty of attention in the world of sports. Some call it the threshold for a Heisman Trophy season in college football.
Run for that total in the NFL and you might just be on your way to the Hall of Fame.
The same holds true in high school athletics, signifying a tremendous accomplishment.
Mount Vernon senior Chloe Meester left her mark on the history books within Iowa and her school when she recorded her 2,000th career kill Tuesday night in a regional postseason win over West Marshall.
Meester had another big night at the net for the Mustangs, one of the top contenders to claim a Class 3A state championship. The University of Louisville commit had 15 kills on just 20 attempts with only one error. She also had four digs, a block and was 8-for-10 serving with a pair of aces.
In 44 matches this season, Meester has 507 kills with 200 digs, 24 blocks and 55 aces. As a junior, she recorded 559 kills, 355 digs, 46 blocks and 57 aces.
Meester totaled 514 kills, 153 digs, 25 blocks and 25 aces as a sophomore after kicking off her high school career with 423 kills, 199 digs, 46 blocks and 35 aces as a ninth-grader.
Mount Vernon will try to move one step closer to a trip to state when it hosts PCM-Monroe in the Region 1 semifinals on Thursday. They have qualified for state each of the past three seasons, placing second last year after making the semifinals in 2022.
Over the summer, Meester was named all-tournament captain while helping her travel squad win a national championship.
Louisville has one of the premier volleyball programs in the country, finishing second in the nation in 2022. They are currently the No. 4 team in the in-season NCAA Div. I rankings behind Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Penn State.
Former Dike-New Hartford standout Payton Petersen is currently a freshman for the Cardinals.