Meet Iowa’s best high school 106-pound wrestlers in 2024
Plenty of newcomers make a name for themselves yearly in the 106-pound weight class.
Last season, Nico DeSalvo and Liam Adlfinger did just that, winning state championships in Class 3A and 1A respectively. DeSalvo scored his title for Southeast Polk while Adlfinger won his competing for Wilton.
Both are set to return this year as they look to add more hardware to their resume.
Here is a look at some of the best high school 106-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament bracket.
Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, Sophomore
A nearly perfect record for the talented Ram, as he went 38-1 to capture state gold in Class 3A for the Rams.
Weston Porter, Lewis Central, Sophomore
Had it not been for DeSalvo, Porter would have stood atop the podium, as his state debut ended with a runner-up and a mark of 35-1.
Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, Sophomore
Schwab came into the season with high expectations following a successful AAU career, and he showed why, going 37-1 and placing second in 1A. His only loss came in the finals.
Jack Wallukait, West Des Moines Dowling, Sophomore
Wallukait went up against the best of the best throughout his freshman campaign, finishing 27-2 overall and with a third place 3A medal.
Liam Adlfinger, Wilton, Junior
The only wrestler to defeat Schwab, Adlfinger used his experience and stood tall in 1A with a 34-4 mark to his name.
Cael McCabe, Fairfield, Junior
Following an appearance at state as a freshman with 43 wins, McCabe made it to the 2A finals, placing second with a 32-5 record.
Braxton Hutchinson, Burlington, Senior
Two appearances at state over the past two seasons have seen Hutchinson improve leaps and bounds. He was a qualifier as a sophomore, going 37-8, while a 39-3 record last year included a fourth place finish.
Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
The talented Christensen battled with the best in 3A as a ninth-grader, placing fifth overall with 35 wins to his resume.
Urijah Courter, Nevada, Sophomore
Courter lost just once during the regular season and once at state, placing third overall in 2A as a freshman with a record of 40-2.
Ayden Bergman, Jesup, Junior
In two years, Bergman has two state medals, placing third last season in 1A and seventh the year before. Overall, he is 87-16 during those two seasons.
Dylan Munson, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Senior
Munson has one more crack at moving to the top of the podium. The senior was sixth last year with 36 wins after placing seventh with 41 the year before.
Avery Van Zelderen, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore
Van Zelderen made the most of his first year on the varsity mats, placing seventh with a 33-12 record for the Mustangs.
Easton Enyeart, Ballard, Sophomore
Enyeart reached 40 wins as a freshman, settling for fourth in 2A.
Atlee Dewitt, Alburnett, Junior
Dewitt got his feet wet as a freshman, making it to state with a 37-14 mark. Last year, he climbed on the podium, placing fourth in 1A with a 52-7 record.
Elijah Hyet, Dubuque Hempstead, Junior
Hyet will look to secure a second state medal after placing eighth as a sophomore, winning 31 of his 41 matches along the way.
Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City, Sophomore
A 40-plus match-winner as a freshman, Mehlert capped off his season with a fifth in 2A at state.
Gavin Knutson, Decorah, Sophomore
Another returning sophomore medalist, Knutson put together a 37-9 campaign while placing sixth in 2A.
Wesley Sadler, Lisbon, Senior
Sadler is making the climb, finishing sixth two years ago and fifth last season. He enters his final run 63-15 over the last two years.
Crosby Yoder, Logan-Magnolia, Sophomore
Yoder made a splash last year, placing sixth in 1A with a 44-4 overall record.
Charlie Boelman, North Polk, Junior
Back-to-back state appearances have Boelman feeling good entering the year. He was seventh last year with a 40-12 mark after qualifying as a freshman.
Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills, Senior
Oldenkamp is a veteran of the state wars, qualifying three times over his first three seasons. He has finished third and seventh, going 137-15 during that span.
Quinn Arellano, Van Meter, Senior
A two-time state qualifier, Arellano earned his first finish on the podium by going 35-10 and taking eighth in 2A. He was 30-16 as a sophomore and advanced to state.
Ethan Humphrey, West Branch, Sophomore
Humphrey secured his medal by placing eighth in 1A with a 32-5 record.
Coby Fiser, Bondurant-Farrar, Sophomore
Part of a talented lineup at Bondurant-Farrar, Fiser won 30 matches and qualified for the state tournament as a ninth-grader.
Kellen McKenna, Western Dubuque, Sophomore
As a freshman, McKenna battled to qualify for state while going 36-9.
Lucas Reeder, Pleasant Valley, Junior
Reader made his state debut last winter, recording 37 wins along the way.
Colt Boyles, Burlington Notre Dame, Junior
Boyles reached 40 wins as a sophomore, going 40-6 while competing at state for the Nikes.
Cale Johnson, Central DeWitt, Sophomore
Johnson looks to build off a 38-win season that included an appearance at state.