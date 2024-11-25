Meet Iowa’s best high school 120-pound wrestlers in 2024
Winning a state wrestling championship in Iowa is tough. Doing it more than once is extremely difficult. For Carter Pearson, Gage Spurgeon and Rowdy Neighbor, they all enter this season looking to repeat.
But just to show how real that challenge is, two more - Jake Knight and Jayden Rinken - are both former champions who came up short last year.
Here is a look at some of the best high school 120-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament brackets.
Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk, Senior
Pearson is one of the top talents in the state, finally breaking into the finals last year and taking full advantage by finishing first at 39-0. He has two third place medals to his resume, coming into this year 121-7 overall.
Jake Knight, Bettendorf, Junior
Knight’s quest for four hit a wall last year, as he fell to Pearson in the finals, settling for second with a 34-2 record. The Oklahoma commit went 46-1 as a freshman and won it all.
Rowdy Neighbor, Alburnett, Senior
From eighth to second to first is the climb Neighbor has made over the last three years. He had 141 wins coming into the season.
Jayden Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield, Senior
Rinken placed third as a freshman, going 53-2. He followed that up with a state championship season and a 47-2 record. After advancing to state once more last year, he failed to reach the podium, going 47-3.
Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Sophomore
One year in and one state title down, as Spurgeon went 38-1 and claimed gold in 2A.
Ryan Bahnson, West Lyon, Junior
Bahnson has had two strong years so far, placing second and seventh while winning 85 matches.
Emmitt Newton, Davis County, Senior
Newton has one more chance to win it all, as he has placed third, fifth and fourth the last three years. Overall, he has 138 wins.
Malik DeBow, Linn-Mar, Senior
Two fifths and a seventh make DeBow one of the more experienced and solid wrestlers to compete this coming season.
Mitchell Pins, Dubuque Hempstead, Senior
Pins is another three-time qualifier with three medals to his credit, placing eighth last year after finishing sixth the two before. He is 86-21 overall going into this season.
Cale Nash, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
Nash went from off the podium during his first two trips to state, to seventh last winter, going 48-6 overall. He owns 123 wins to his credit, losing just 14 times total the last two years.
Carter Schmauss, Crestwood, Junior
Following a run to state as a freshman with an eighth place medal, Schmauss went 35-3 last year and finished fifth overall in 2A.
Evan Simpson, Cedar Falls, Senior
Simpson made it to the podium last year as a junior, placing sixth with a 42-9 record. He also qualified as a sophomore.
Ayden Beck, Baxter, Senior
Beck not only made his state debut last year, he had a run, finishing fifth in 1A with a 45-5 mark.
Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs, Senior
Jacobsen cracked the 50-win mark, going 51-9 overall including a ninth at state.
Kaydin Jones, Union LaPorte City, Junior
Jones finished off his sophomore season by placing seventh in state while going 42-7.
Owen Mayall, Humboldt, Senior
Mayall landed on the 3A podium in his first state appearance, going 34-13 to place eighth.
Sam Egan, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Junior
Egan is a returning state medalist, placing eighth in 1A with 35 wins last year.
Alex Hornyak, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior
Three tips to state have yet to result in a medal fro the Go-Hawk, but he does have 81 wins during that time.
Isaac Wilson, Algona, Senior
Another three-time qualifier who is still looking for his debut on the podium. Wilson has won at least 40 matches each of the past three years.
Jayson Johnson, Tipton, Senior
One final time for Johnson to win a medal, as the senior has two state appearances with 76 wins during that stretch.
Kellen Oliver, Riverside, Senior
Oliver is another senior searching for his state podium debut after qualifying each of the past two years with 65 wins.
Matthew Williams, North Scott, Junior
Williams went 27-22 as a freshman and reached state, following that up with a 33-18 mark and a second trip to state.
Ajay Braddock, Boone, Junior
Another two-time returning qualifier, Braddock is still looking for his first state medal.
Tanner Paustian, Woodward-Granger, Sophomore
Paustian reached the state field as a freshman, winning 38 matches.
Matthew Tran, Iowa City West, Sophomore
Tran is entering his second season with one state tournament appearance already under his belt.
Drew Anderson, Lewis Central, Sophomore
Anderson earned invaluable experience last year, cracking the Titan lineup as a freshman while reaching state with 33 wins.
