Meet Iowa's best high school quarterbacks thus far in 2024

A dependable productive QB is essential to success in high school football

Iowa City West's Jack Wallace runs the ball during the Ankeny and Iowa City West football game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Ankeny.
In football, the quarterback position is the alpha.

Put your best athlete there and good things tend to happen.

Williamsburg’s Grant Hocker, Iowa City West’s Jack Wallace and Algona’s Alex Manske are just a handful of the top signal callers on the gridiron this fall around the state of Iowa.

Grant Hocker, Williamsburg, Senior

Hocker has been exceptional to date, leading the Raiders by throwing for 1,575 yards and 29 touchdowns against just one interception.

Jack Wallace, Iowa City West, Senior

After a bit of a slow start, Wallace and the Trojans have found their groove. The senior has set numerous school records and has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions among his 148 attempts.

Alex Manske, Algona, Senior

The future Iowa State Cyclone continues to showcase his dual-threat skills, passing for nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for 267 and eight. He has yet to throw an interception on the season.

Kazimir Rebarcak, Davenport North, Senior

Rebarcack might not be as well known as some of the others on this list, but he is equally as talented. He has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes.

EJ Miller, Independence, Senior

The Indee offense goes behind Miller, who has thrown for 1,379 yards and 15 TDs while completing 65 percent of his passes.

Dalton Mudderman, Kee, Senior

Equally as imposing on the defensive side of the ball, Mudderman has been picking teams apart, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Caleb Urban, East Mills, Senior

Among the state’s leaders in attempts, Urban has been very efficient, completing 62 percent of his throws with only four interceptions and 18 TDs among 191 attempts.

Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central, Senior

The leader of the Titans is getting it done once more, racking up 14 touchdowns in the early going while throwing for nearly 1,300 yards.

Brysen Kolar, OABCIG, Senior

With talented players around him, Kolar is distributing the ball with efficiency, throwing for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Bobby Bacon, Iowa City High, Senior

Iowa City is home to some special QBs and Bacon is another, as the senior has over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year while completing 74 percent of his passes.

Joey O’Rourke, Shenandoah, Sophomore

A relative unknown coming into the season, O’Rourke has been dominant, completing 69 percent of his throws for 1,252 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Vernon Banda, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Junior

The J-Hawks have been a surprise this year behind Banda, who has 15 touchdowns and just one interception on 105 attempts.

Coen Matson, Humboldt, Senior

The brother of Iowa State’s Caden Matson, the younger Matson is leading the way for his squad, racking up almost 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns in the air while completing 72 percent of his passes.

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Junior

Another year, another exceptional campaign for Jirovsky, as he has yet to throw a pick and has 14 scores with over 1,110 yards. He is hitting on 83 percent of his passes overall.

Beckett Bakker, Waukee, Junior

Bakker has led the way for the Warriors, throwing for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on 116 attempts with just a single interception.

Chase Smith, North Scott, Senior

The Lancers rely on Smith and he has yet to disappoint, recording almost 1,200 yards through the air with 15 TDs and just one pick.

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, Sophomore

Youth has not kept McIntire down, as the 10th-grader has 17 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards already this year.

Caden Lundt, Spirit Lake, Senior

Since a loss to Algona, the Indians have been unstoppable with Lundt leading the charge. The senior has almost 1,100 yards and 17 TDs with just two interceptions on 113 attempts.

Drake DeGroote, West Des Moines Valley, Junior

The sky is the limit for DeGroote, as the junior continues to mold himself into a future star. The Tiger has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 14 scores this year.

Matthew Kolstermann, Charles City, Senior

A quarterback in nature, Klostermann has been terrorizing defenses with his legs, running for almost 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Sophomore

If you want to know how to run an offense at the eight-player level, check out Kriegel. He has 767 yards passing and 1,226 yards rushing with 37 combined touchdowns already.

Will Nuss, Johnston, Senior

Nuss, a baseball standout in the summer, continues to showcase his skills on the football field, throwing for over 800 yards while running for another 132 with nine TDs against a very tough schedule.

Brody Pryor, Woodbine, Junior

A three-year starter for the Tigers, Pryor has his team riding high, racking up over 1,100 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

