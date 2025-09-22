Michigan Makes Offer to Iowa Commit Kasen Thomas
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes might have some competition for the services of one of the top Iowa high school football players in the state.
Kasen Thomas, a senior at Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School, announced on social media that he has scored an offer from Big Ten Conference rival Michigan.
“After a great conversation with (Michigan linebacker coach Brian Luc Jean-Mary), I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan,” Thomas posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday evening.
Back in late June, Thomas announced that he was “home” in a social media post confirming his commitment to the Hawkeyes.
Kasen Thomas Viewed as a Top Linebacker Prospect in the Country
Just last week, Rivals released the Rivals300 rankings, placing Thomas as the No. 10 linebacker in the Class of 2025.
Thomas has rushed for 446 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns already this year, posting 6.5 yards per carry. He also has three receptions for 37 yards, having recorded 15 tackles on defense.
Of those 15 stops, eight have been solos with six coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also has one sack and three fumble recoveries.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Star Getting it Done on Both Sides of the Field
In a win last week over Sioux City North, Thomas racked up 143 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 attempts, adding 3.5 tackles with two for loss on the defensive side of the field.
As a junior, Thomas rushed for over 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns, recording 44.5 tackles with 15.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Thomas had received offers from Iowa State, Arizona and Nebraska prior to committing to the Hawkeyes.
Sitting at 3-1 on the year, Sioux City Bishop Heelan takes on Sioux Center this Friday night.