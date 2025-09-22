High School

Michigan Makes Offer to Iowa Commit Kasen Thomas

Sioux City Bishop Heelan star is having a big senior season

Dana Becker

Kasen Thomas of Sioux City Bishop Heelan is committed to Iowa, but received an offer from Michigan to play football.
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes might have some competition for the services of one of the top Iowa high school football players in the state.

Kasen Thomas, a senior at Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School, announced on social media that he has scored an offer from Big Ten Conference rival Michigan.

“After a great conversation with (Michigan linebacker coach Brian Luc Jean-Mary), I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan,” Thomas posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday evening.

Back in late June, Thomas announced that he was “home” in a social media post confirming his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Kasen Thomas Viewed as a Top Linebacker Prospect in the Country

Just last week, Rivals released the Rivals300 rankings, placing Thomas as the No. 10 linebacker in the Class of 2025. 

Thomas has rushed for 446 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns already this year, posting 6.5 yards per carry. He also has three receptions for 37 yards, having recorded 15 tackles on defense.

Of those 15 stops, eight have been solos with six coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also has one sack and three fumble recoveries.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Star Getting it Done on Both Sides of the Field

In a win last week over Sioux City North, Thomas racked up 143 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 attempts, adding 3.5 tackles with two for loss on the defensive side of the field.

As a junior, Thomas rushed for over 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns, recording 44.5 tackles with 15.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Thomas had received offers from Iowa State, Arizona and Nebraska prior to committing to the Hawkeyes.

Sitting at 3-1 on the year, Sioux City Bishop Heelan takes on Sioux Center this Friday night.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

