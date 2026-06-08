Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 8, 2026

With the remaining spring sports wrapping up, rosters in Iowa high school baseball should now be fully focused on just one sport.

Sioux City East remains atop the latest state power rankings, as the Black Raiders continue to pile up wins and runs in bunches.

Indianola was among those moving up this week, along with Iowa City Liberty and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 8, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 16-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The Black Raiders have been tough to slow down, averaging over 13 runs per game with wins over Fort Dodge and Johnston already on the resume.

2. Indianola

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 3

Nothing but wins so far for the Indians, who picked up victories over Dallas Center-Grimes and Newton last week, scoring 34 runs in three games.

3. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Make it 11 straight since a loss in the opener ot Cedar Falls, which they avenged, winning 11-4. They also have a sweep over Linn-Mar already.

4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 6

The Golden Eagles continue to play up in terms of size and competition, splitting with Cedar Rapids Prairie while sweeping Iowa City High.

5. Pleasantville

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 7

The defending state champions in Class 2A are allowiung under a run per game, dominating so far on the diamond.

6. Underwood

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Led by University of Iowa commit Garrett Luett, the Eagles are a perfect 7-0 and averaging nearly 13 runs per contest.

7. Waukee Northwest

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: No. 9

The Wolves have won three straight, including a split with Waukee and a sweep over Ankeny Centennial.

8. Waukee

Record: 11-5

Previous rank: No. 2

Bit of a tough run for the Warriors, as they lost two straight after a sweep of Ankeny and a split with Fort Dodge, falling to Waukee Northwest and Urbandale.

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 4

It was an exciting doubleheader with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, as the Hawks won, 1-0, and lost for the first time this year, 4-3. They rebounded with an 8-6 victory over Davenport Assumption to end the week.

10. Marion

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Who will challenge Marion, who holds a 41-0 win on the resume and are posting almost 13 runs per contest.

11. Pleasant Valley

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 11

After splitting with Muscatine, the Spartans racked up four straight, sweeping Bettendorf, 11-1 and 4-3.

12. Roland-Story

Record: 15-0

Previous rank: No. 15

The Norsemen have been a terror this year, posting 15 straight wins while averaging almost 10 runs per contest.

13. Saint Ansgar

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 16

The reigning Class 1A state champions have not skipped a beat, picking up eight straight wins to start the season.

14. Saydel

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 17

Nothing but wins for Saydel since a pair of losses in late May as they march towards a doubleheader with Roland-Story.

15. Cedar Falls

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 18

The Tigers have now won nine straight, scoring 10-plus in five in a row.

16. Fort Dodge

Record: 13-3

Previous rank: No. 12

The Dodgers had their win streak snapped by Sioux City East, 11-0, quickly bouncing back with a 15-4 win over Sioux City West.

17. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 11-4

Previous rank: No. 13

The Crusaders were swept by Council Bluffs Lincoln, moving up to test a Class 4A team and losing both games by a single run.

18. Southeast Polk

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 14

A six-game win streak came to an end with a pair of losses to Ankeny Centennial.

19. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 20

The Crusaders are posting nearly 11 runs per game on the scoreboard.

20. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 13-2

Previous rank: No. 21

The only losses for the Blue Devils to date came to Roland-Story late in May, as they have reeled off 10 straight since.

21. Grundy Center

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 22

The Spartans are allowing just 1.3 runs per game this summer.

22. West Lyon

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 23

The Wildcats will be heavy favorites for the next several games as they look to remain unbeaten.

23. Bishop Garrigan

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Golden Bears are perennial contenders each summer, and this roster looks fit to keep that going this year.

24. Council Bluffs Lincoln

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: Unranked

A sweep over Sioux City Bishop Heelan gives Council Bluffs Lincoln a eight-game win streak going into the new week.

25. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Three straight, highlighted by a win over Unity Christian, since losses to Pleasantville and Urbandale for the Flying Dutchmen.

Dropped out: No. 19 West Des Moines Valley; No. 24 Johnston; No. 25 Webster City.