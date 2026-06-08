Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 8, 2026
With the remaining spring sports wrapping up, rosters in Iowa high school baseball should now be fully focused on just one sport.
Sioux City East remains atop the latest state power rankings, as the Black Raiders continue to pile up wins and runs in bunches.
Indianola was among those moving up this week, along with Iowa City Liberty and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 8, 2026
1. Sioux City East
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: No. 1
The Black Raiders have been tough to slow down, averaging over 13 runs per game with wins over Fort Dodge and Johnston already on the resume.
2. Indianola
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 3
Nothing but wins so far for the Indians, who picked up victories over Dallas Center-Grimes and Newton last week, scoring 34 runs in three games.
3. Iowa City Liberty
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Make it 11 straight since a loss in the opener ot Cedar Falls, which they avenged, winning 11-4. They also have a sweep over Linn-Mar already.
4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: No. 6
The Golden Eagles continue to play up in terms of size and competition, splitting with Cedar Rapids Prairie while sweeping Iowa City High.
5. Pleasantville
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 7
The defending state champions in Class 2A are allowiung under a run per game, dominating so far on the diamond.
6. Underwood
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Led by University of Iowa commit Garrett Luett, the Eagles are a perfect 7-0 and averaging nearly 13 runs per contest.
7. Waukee Northwest
Record: 10-3
Previous rank: No. 9
The Wolves have won three straight, including a split with Waukee and a sweep over Ankeny Centennial.
8. Waukee
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: No. 2
Bit of a tough run for the Warriors, as they lost two straight after a sweep of Ankeny and a split with Fort Dodge, falling to Waukee Northwest and Urbandale.
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: No. 4
It was an exciting doubleheader with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, as the Hawks won, 1-0, and lost for the first time this year, 4-3. They rebounded with an 8-6 victory over Davenport Assumption to end the week.
10. Marion
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: No. 10
Who will challenge Marion, who holds a 41-0 win on the resume and are posting almost 13 runs per contest.
11. Pleasant Valley
Record: 11-2
Previous rank: No. 11
After splitting with Muscatine, the Spartans racked up four straight, sweeping Bettendorf, 11-1 and 4-3.
12. Roland-Story
Record: 15-0
Previous rank: No. 15
The Norsemen have been a terror this year, posting 15 straight wins while averaging almost 10 runs per contest.
13. Saint Ansgar
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 16
The reigning Class 1A state champions have not skipped a beat, picking up eight straight wins to start the season.
14. Saydel
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 17
Nothing but wins for Saydel since a pair of losses in late May as they march towards a doubleheader with Roland-Story.
15. Cedar Falls
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 18
The Tigers have now won nine straight, scoring 10-plus in five in a row.
16. Fort Dodge
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: No. 12
The Dodgers had their win streak snapped by Sioux City East, 11-0, quickly bouncing back with a 15-4 win over Sioux City West.
17. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: No. 13
The Crusaders were swept by Council Bluffs Lincoln, moving up to test a Class 4A team and losing both games by a single run.
18. Southeast Polk
Record: 9-3
Previous rank: No. 14
A six-game win streak came to an end with a pair of losses to Ankeny Centennial.
19. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 20
The Crusaders are posting nearly 11 runs per game on the scoreboard.
20. Martensdale-St. Marys
Record: 13-2
Previous rank: No. 21
The only losses for the Blue Devils to date came to Roland-Story late in May, as they have reeled off 10 straight since.
21. Grundy Center
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: No. 22
The Spartans are allowing just 1.3 runs per game this summer.
22. West Lyon
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: No. 23
The Wildcats will be heavy favorites for the next several games as they look to remain unbeaten.
23. Bishop Garrigan
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: Unranked
The Golden Bears are perennial contenders each summer, and this roster looks fit to keep that going this year.
24. Council Bluffs Lincoln
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: Unranked
A sweep over Sioux City Bishop Heelan gives Council Bluffs Lincoln a eight-game win streak going into the new week.
25. MOC-Floyd Valley
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: Unranked
Three straight, highlighted by a win over Unity Christian, since losses to Pleasantville and Urbandale for the Flying Dutchmen.
Dropped out: No. 19 West Des Moines Valley; No. 24 Johnston; No. 25 Webster City.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker