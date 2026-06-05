Iowa High School Baseball Player Sets State, National Record
An Iowa high school baseball player set both a state and national record earlier this week on the diamond.
Well, actually more so at the plate. And even more so with his body being used.
Sioux City East High School’s Logan Cherkas became the Iowa and national career leader for being hit by a pitch, recording his 99th in a Black Raider uniform during a doubleheader with Sioux City West on Thursday, June 3.
“NEW NATIONAL RECORD,” the X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Sioux City East baseball team posted. “In last night’s game vs SC West, Logan Cherkas recorded his 99th Career Hit By Pitch which broke BOTH the Iowa High School and National record!”
Senior Catcher Part Of Class 4A State Contenders At Sioux City East This Summer
Cherkas, a senior catcher for the Black Raiders, who are 14-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI Iowa State Baseball Rankings, earned a sweep over Sioux City East. He recorded the record-breaking moment in the opener, adding another hit and two RBI in an 18-0 victory for the Black Raiders.
In the nightcap, Cherkas had two hits and drove in three runs, as Sioux City East won, 12-0.
Logan Cherkas Has Already Recorded A Dozen Times Being Hit By A Pitch This Season
On the season, Cherkas has been hit by 12 pitches in 15 games, sporting a .303 batting average with eight RBI and 13 walks. He was hit 30 times as a junior and recorded 30 more walks, driving in 35 runs in 43 games.
As a sophomore, Cherkas was hit 30 times, with 27 more coming as a freshman.
Senior Will Continue His Baseball Career At The Junior College Level
This past October, Cherkas committed to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to continue his baseball career. The Panthers are part of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, a league that includes recent NJCAA Division II World Series semifinalist Iowa Central, Southeastern, Des Moines Area and Kirkwood among others.
Cherkas will have the opportunity to add to his record during a doubleheader in Fort Dodge on Friday against Fort Dodge Senior High and Humboldt. The Dodgers are currently ranked 12th in the High School On SI Iowa State Baseball Rankings.
In the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class rankings, the Black Raiders are No. 2 in Class 4A behind Cedar Rapids Prairie.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker