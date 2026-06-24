New No. 1 Takes Over In Latest Iowa High School Softball Rankings

There is a new No. 1 in one of the five classifications of Iowa high school softball, as Grand View Christian jumped from fifth to one in the latest Class 2A rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The Thunder, who are 16-1 at the time of the release, took advantage of a crazy week of competition to move ahead of Interstate 35, former No. 1 Louisa-Muscatine, Missouri Valley and Riverside.

Grand View Christian has reeled off 12 consecutive wins since a loss to Boone, including a recent 6-0 victory over Wayne. They also edged PCM, 2-1, and dominated Saydel ahead of a matchup with Madrid.

Durant also moved up in Class 2A, going from 10th to seventh. Interstate 35 remained second, with Riverside climbing two spots from sixth to fourth.

Four No. 1 Teams Hold True To Form

The other four classes all have the same top-ranked team this week, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves are also the No. 1 ranked team by High School On SI Iowa in the state softball power rankings, which combines all five classifications.

ADM is No. 1 in Class 4A, Williamsburg in Class 3A and Clarksville in Class 1A. Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.

Here are the latest Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union .

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial West Des Moines Valley Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Kennedy Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Waukee Pleasant Valley Linn-Mar Cedar Rapids Prairie Bettendorf Des Moines Roosevelt Cedar Falls Muscatine

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle Fort Dodge North Polk Western Dubuque North Scott Clear Creek-Amana Winterset Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Grinnell Norwalk Sioux City Bishop Heelan Boone Newton

Dropped out: Spencer (15).

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia Mount Vernon Van Meter PCM Davenport Assumption West Liberty West Delaware Atlantic Algona Clear Lake Centerville Charles City Pella Christian

Dropped out: Des Moines Christian (14).

Class 2A

Grand View Christian Interstate 35 Louisa-Muscatine Riverside Missouri Valley West Lyon Durant Wapsie Valley Logan-Magnolia Hinton Pleasantville Iowa City Regina Catholic East Marshall Dyersville Beckman Catholic Pocahontas Area.

Dropped out: Ridge View (14), Cardinal (15).

Class 1A

Clarksville Exira-EHK/Audubon Fort Dodge St. Edmond West Monona Mason City Newman Catholic Newell-Fonda North Linn Southeast Warren Wayne North Butler Remsen St. Mary’s Highland Edgewood-Colesburg Griswold Martensdale-St. Marys

Dropped out: Fremont-Mills (12).