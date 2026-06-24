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New No. 1 Takes Over In Latest Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Grand View Christian vaults to top spot in Class 2A this week.
Dana Becker|
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is a new No. 1 in one of the five classifications of Iowa high school softball, as Grand View Christian jumped from fifth to one in the latest Class 2A rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The Thunder, who are 16-1 at the time of the release, took advantage of a crazy week of competition to move ahead of Interstate 35, former No. 1 Louisa-Muscatine, Missouri Valley and Riverside.

Grand View Christian has reeled off 12 consecutive wins since a loss to Boone, including a recent 6-0 victory over Wayne. They also edged PCM, 2-1, and dominated Saydel ahead of a matchup with Madrid.

Durant also moved up in Class 2A, going from 10th to seventh. Interstate 35 remained second, with Riverside climbing two spots from sixth to fourth.

Four No. 1 Teams Hold True To Form

The other four classes all have the same top-ranked team this week, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves are also the No. 1 ranked team by High School On SI Iowa in the state softball power rankings, which combines all five classifications.

ADM is No. 1 in Class 4A, Williamsburg in Class 3A and Clarksville in Class 1A. Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.

Here are the latest Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  6. Southeast Polk
  7. Dowling Catholic
  8. Waukee
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Linn-Mar
  11. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  12. Bettendorf
  13. Des Moines Roosevelt
  14. Cedar Falls
  15. Muscatine

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

  1. ADM
  2. Carlisle
  3. Fort Dodge
  4. North Polk
  5. Western Dubuque
  6. North Scott
  7. Clear Creek-Amana
  8. Winterset
  9. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  11. Grinnell
  12. Norwalk
  13. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  14. Boone
  15. Newton

Dropped out: Spencer (15).

Class 3A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  3. Albia
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Van Meter
  6. PCM
  7. Davenport Assumption
  8. West Liberty
  9. West Delaware
  10. Atlantic
  11. Algona
  12. Clear Lake
  13. Centerville
  14. Charles City
  15. Pella Christian

Dropped out: Des Moines Christian (14).

Class 2A

  1. Grand View Christian
  2. Interstate 35
  3. Louisa-Muscatine
  4. Riverside
  5. Missouri Valley
  6. West Lyon
  7. Durant
  8. Wapsie Valley
  9. Logan-Magnolia
  10. Hinton
  11. Pleasantville
  12. Iowa City Regina Catholic
  13. East Marshall
  14. Dyersville Beckman Catholic
  15. Pocahontas Area.

Dropped out: Ridge View (14), Cardinal (15).

Class 1A

  1. Clarksville
  2. Exira-EHK/Audubon
  3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond
  4. West Monona
  5. Mason City Newman Catholic
  6. Newell-Fonda
  7. North Linn
  8. Southeast Warren
  9. Wayne
  10. North Butler
  11. Remsen St. Mary’s
  12. Highland
  13. Edgewood-Colesburg
  14. Griswold
  15. Martensdale-St. Marys

Dropped out: Fremont-Mills (12).

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Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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