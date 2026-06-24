New No. 1 Takes Over In Latest Iowa High School Softball Rankings
There is a new No. 1 in one of the five classifications of Iowa high school softball, as Grand View Christian jumped from fifth to one in the latest Class 2A rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Thunder, who are 16-1 at the time of the release, took advantage of a crazy week of competition to move ahead of Interstate 35, former No. 1 Louisa-Muscatine, Missouri Valley and Riverside.
Grand View Christian has reeled off 12 consecutive wins since a loss to Boone, including a recent 6-0 victory over Wayne. They also edged PCM, 2-1, and dominated Saydel ahead of a matchup with Madrid.
Durant also moved up in Class 2A, going from 10th to seventh. Interstate 35 remained second, with Riverside climbing two spots from sixth to fourth.
Four No. 1 Teams Hold True To Form
The other four classes all have the same top-ranked team this week, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves are also the No. 1 ranked team by High School On SI Iowa in the state softball power rankings, which combines all five classifications.
ADM is No. 1 in Class 4A, Williamsburg in Class 3A and Clarksville in Class 1A. Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.
Here are the latest Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Linn-Mar
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Bettendorf
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Cedar Falls
- Muscatine
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- North Polk
- Western Dubuque
- North Scott
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Winterset
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Grinnell
- Norwalk
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Boone
- Newton
Dropped out: Spencer (15).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- Van Meter
- PCM
- Davenport Assumption
- West Liberty
- West Delaware
- Atlantic
- Algona
- Clear Lake
- Centerville
- Charles City
- Pella Christian
Dropped out: Des Moines Christian (14).
Class 2A
- Grand View Christian
- Interstate 35
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Riverside
- Missouri Valley
- West Lyon
- Durant
- Wapsie Valley
- Logan-Magnolia
- Hinton
- Pleasantville
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- East Marshall
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Pocahontas Area.
Dropped out: Ridge View (14), Cardinal (15).
Class 1A
- Clarksville
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- West Monona
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Newell-Fonda
- North Linn
- Southeast Warren
- Wayne
- North Butler
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Highland
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Griswold
- Martensdale-St. Marys
Dropped out: Fremont-Mills (12).
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker