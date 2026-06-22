Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 22, 2026

While the teams behind them jockey for positioning, Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial have put some distance between themselves and the rest in Iowa high school softball .

Two of the Class 5A powerhouses, the Wolves and Jaguars are loaded on offense, producing runs in bunches against many of those that join them in the rankings.

Five new teams entered the state Top 25 this week.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 22, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 22-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Can anyone slow down - or for that matter, score on - the Wolves? Sophia Schlader continues to dominate, and the offense is backing her up with almost seven runs per game while playing a schedule that includes over 500 wins by the opposition. They are 15-1 against teams with a record of .500 or better.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 2

A sweep over Waukee and a dominating win vs. Johnston are among the latest victories in a string of triumphs by the Jaguars. Jordyn Kennedy moves closer and closer to the state’s career home run record, as Ankeny Centennial leads all teams in longballs. They topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy to win the stacked Fort Dodge Invitational.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 4

The move up from Class 4A to Class 5A has suited the Mustangs just fine, as they continue to secure wins. Dallas Center-Grimes has also played one of the toughest schedules in the state, coming in at No. 12 overall.

4. ADM

Record: 17-4

Previous rank: No. 6

Back-to-back wins over Carlisle and Winterset by scores of 2-1 and 1-0, showed the might of this team. They also hung tough with Waukee Northwest, falling 3-0, after sweeping Ballard by a combined score of 16-0 in two games.

5. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 16-5

Previous rank: No. 7

The Tigers split with Dowling Catholic, winning 5-2 and falling 10-2, adding recent wins over Ankeny and Urbandale to the resume.

6. Western Dubuque

Record: 16-5

Previous rank: No. 3

You can’t ignore the previous wins over Clear Creek-Amana and ADM, despite losses to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Falls. They are also set to meet Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in coming games.

7. Albia

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Can anyone stop Grace Pence and Albia? The Lady Dees are currently averaging over seven runs per game, and have allowed a total of seven through 19 games played.

8. Fort Dodge

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: No. 10

The Dodgers kicked off action at their own stacked invitational with wins over Clarksville and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. Fort Dodge is built for the long run behind strong play from veterans Hope Alstott and Ellie Doster. A win over Williamsburg earned them bronze at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

9. Carlisle

Record: 19-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Wildcats swept a doubleheader with Winterset before falling to ADM. They are allowing just under two runs per game and scoring over seven.

10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 8

The Golden Eagles continue to test themselves, routinely playing some of the top Class 5A and Class 4A teams around. They entered into the loaded Fort Dodge Invitational field and will square off with Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Western Dubuque this week.

11. Williamsburg

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: No. 14

12. Clarksville

Record: 14-2

Previous rank: No. 15

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 24-2

Previous rank: No. 16

14. Atlantic

Record: 20-3

Previous rank: No. 22

15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 20-6

Previous rank: No. 24

16. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 17-5

Previous rank: No. 11

17. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: No. 23

18. Mount Vernon

Record: 19-3

Previous rank: No. 17

19. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 14-6

Previous rank: No. 19

20. Bettendorf

Record: 18-7

Previous rank: No. 25

21. Dowling Catholic

Record: 12-8

Previous rank: Unranked

22. Davenport Assumption

Record: 16-5

Previous rank: Unranked

23. Missouri Valley

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: Unranked

24. Interstate 35

Record: 16-5

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Van Meter

Record: 17-4

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 11 Waukee; No. 13 Linn-Mar; No.18 Logan-Magnolia; No. 20 Muscatine; No. 21 Spencer.