No change at the top of the latest Iowa girls high school basketball rankings
There was no change at the top of the latest girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Johnston (Class 5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A) are all No. 1 this week.
Moving into the Top 15 were Southeast Polk (5A), Marion (4A), Hampton-Dumont/CAL (3A), Springville (1A), Saint Ansgar (1A) and Lynnville-Sully (1A).
One of those, Springville, made the biggest move of the week, going from unranked to No. 1. The Orioles, who are frequent qualifiers for the state tournament, are 4-1.
Westwood fell from No. 2 to 11th in 2A, a class that saw Hinton move into the Top 10 at No. 8. Waverly-Shell Rock jumped five spots to the Top 10 in 4A, checking in at No. 9, as Cedar Rapids Xavier and Clear Creek-Amana both fell.
It was a tough week for Davenport North and West Des Moines Valley in 5A, as Davenport North dropped from third to eighth and Valley fell from 10th to 15th.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings:
Week 3 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings
(Dec. 12, 2024)
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Ankeny; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Davenport North; 9. Bettendorf; 10. Waukee; 11. Cedar Falls; 12. Iowa City West; 13. Iowa City Liberty; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. West Des Moines Valley.
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Washington (14).
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Sioux Center; 4. Norwalk; 5. Central DeWitt; 6. Maquoketa; 7. Gilbert; 8. Dallas Center-Grimes; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 11. Storm Lake; 12. Carlisle; 13. Clear Creek-Amana; 14. Oskaloosa; 15. Marion.
Dropped out: Keokuk (13).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Forest City; 5. Roland-Story; 6. Cherokee; 7. Williamsburg; 8. Algona; 9. PCM; 10. West Delaware; 11. Monticello; 12. Spirit Lake; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. Humboldt; 15. Hampton-Dumont/CAL.
Dropped out: Clarinda (14).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. North Mahaska; 3. Central Lyon; 4. Iowa City Regina; 5. Rock Valley; 6. MVAOCOU; 7. Denver; 8. Hinton; 9. West Lyon; 10. Hudson; 11. Westwood; 12. Cascade; 13. Treynor; 14. Maquoketa Valley; 15. Pella Christian.
Class 1A
1. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 2. North Linn; 3. Riceville; 4. Mount Ayr; 5. Newell-Fonda; 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 7. Montezuma; 8. Kee; 9. Springville; 10. Woodbine; 11. East Buchanan; 12. Saint Ansgar; 13. Lynnville-Sully; 14. Highland; 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Dropped out: Fremont-Mills (10); Dunkerton (11); Akron-Westfield (12).