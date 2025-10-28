Previewing 1A Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
Class 1A has hit the Round of 16, as the playoffs in Iowa high school football continue.
High School on SI has put together a look at all eight games, offering up game-by-game predictions and a key player for each of the remaining teams.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for 1A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 26, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Playoffs
Pod A
Lawton-Bronson vs. West Lyon
- Winner: West Lyon
- West Lyon Key Player: Evan Hildring has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns on the year.
- Lawton-Bronson Key Player: Noah Drew has over 2,000 yards passing and rushing combined, throwing 11 TDs and running in four more.
Underwood at West Marshall
- Winner: Underwood
- Underwood Key Player: After a big summer on the baseball diamond, Garrett Luett has dominated the gridiron, throwing for 1,945, running for 584 and recording 31 combined TDs.
- West Marshall Key Player: Kinnick Geers has 835 yards receiving, averaging nearly 28 per catch, with eight TDs, adding 455 yards and nine scores on the ground.
Pod B
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows at Grundy Center
- Winner: Grundy Center
- Grundy Center Key Player: Judd Jirovsky, a Stanford golf commit, has almost 1,200 yards passing and 17 touchdowns to just one interception, completing 77 percent. He also has 621 yards and 11 scores rushing.
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Key Player: Joel Meier has 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 819 yards rushing with 11 scores.
Sigourney-Keota at Beckman Catholic
- Winner: Beckman Catholic
- Beckman Catholic Key Players: Julien and Jude Kramer have 12.5 quarterback sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss on defense.
- Sigourney-Keota Key Player: Ike Molyneux has 146 attempts for 938 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
Pod C
Cascade at Iowa City Regina
- Winner: Iowa City Regina
- Iowa City Regina Key Player: Kyle Tracy is completing 78 percent of his passes for over 1,500 yards and 24 TDs, adding six more rushing scores.
- Cascade Key Player: It has been a big year for Mick Hoffman, as the senior has thrown for 2,323 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 343 yards on the ground.
Pleasantville at Hudson
- Winner: Pleasantville
- Pleasantville Key Player: Braylon Bingham has over 1,800 combined passing and rushng yards with 19 touchdowns, recording 46.5 tackles on defense.
- Hudson Key Player: Anderson Yoder has amassed 688 yards receiving and three TDs while making 59.5 tackles with 5.5 for loss.
Pod D
Ridge View at South Hardin
- Winner: South Hardin
- South Hardin Key Player: Kameron Adams has shined as a sophomore, rushing for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs, averaging 7.5 per carry.
- Ridge View Key Player: Lucas Heilman is working on a 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,071 yards and 13 TDs with 155 yards receiving and two more scores.
Hinton at Treynor
- Winner: Treynor
- Treynor Key Player: Ethan Hill has 20 passing TDs and seven more on the ground, throwing for 1,458 yards.
- Hinton Key Player: Cole Friessen has 1,152 yards rushing and another 768 in the air with 21 combined scores.
