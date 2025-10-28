Previewing Eight-Player Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 in eight-player Iowa high school football will take place this week, as eight matchups are spread across the state.
High School on SI has done our best to provide predictions and a key player for each game and team set for action.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for eight-player Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 26, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class Eight-Player Playoffs
Pod A
North Union at Bishop Garrigan
- Winner: Bishop Garrigan
- Bishop Garrigan Key Player: A three-year starter with a state title already, Tate Foertsch has thrown 21 TDs and just one pick, racking up over 1,600 yards and 11 more rushing scores.
- North Union Key Player: Draven Keeler had adjusted to the eight-player game, rushing for 1,204 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Clarksville at Don Bosco
- Winner: Don Bosco
- Don Bosco Key Player: Perennial state contenders, Tucker Youngblut is the latest QB, throwing for 798, rushing for 559 and recording 21 combined TDs.
- Clarksville Key Player: The Indians go as Nathan Moon does, as the junior has 1,994 yards and 36 TDs on the ground, averaging over 10 per carry.
Pod B
Southeast Warren at Woodbine
- Winner: Woodbine
- Woodbine Key Player: Brodyn Pryor has been exceptional, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,286 yards and 26 TDs to just one interception.
- Southeast Warren Key Player: Jamison Ewing has 2,236 yards rushing and 34 TDs while completing 54 of 87 for 935 and 10 more scores.
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
- Winner: Fremont-Mills
- Fremont-Mills Key Player: It has been Sawyer Forney’s show, as the senior has 1,026 yards in the air with 19 TDs, adding 416 yards and eight scores on the ground.
- Bedford Key Player: A freshman, Lucas Minor has been big, recording 13 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.
Pod C
Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Winner: Easton Valley
- Easton Valley Key Player: Keagan Lee, a senior, has 35 passing TDs and 18 more on the ground, throwing for 2,045 yards and running for another 1,030.
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck Key Player: Hudson Clark has been one of the top WRs for the past few years, as he has 40 receptions for 612 and 13 TDs.
Turkey Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg
- Winner: Edgewood-Colesburg
- Edgewood-Colesburg Key Player: Jax Steger, a sophomore, has exploded on the scene, throwing for 1,594 and running for another 1,037 with 44 combined TDs.
- Turkey Valley Key Player: J.D. Kruse has scored four times on catches along with returning a kickoff, a punt and an interception back. He leads the team with 393 yards receiving and 21 receptions.
Pod D
Janesville at Iowa Valley
- Winner: Iowa Valley
- Iowa Valley Key Player: Nolan Kriegel has followed up a big sophomore season with an even better junior campaign, running for 1,552 yards and 37 TDs with another 670 and 11 scores in the air.
- Janesville Key Player: Not only a dangerous QB, Blayne Porter has returned three kickoffs for scores, as he has 916 yards passing, 729 rushing and 28 combined TDs.
Montezuma at Audubon
- Winner: Audubon
- Audubon Key Player: Aiden Kjergaard has really come on as a sophomore, running for 1,089 yards and 25 TDs to go with 608 yards and nine passing scores.
- Montezuma Key Player: An excellent athlete, Brady Boulton has almost 2,000 yards passing and rushing with 38 combined scores.
