Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Updated

All No. 1 teams remain same this week in latest poll

Dowling Catholic wide receiver Sam Drexler (1) carries the ball during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
The No. 1 ranked teams in the Radio Iowa high school football polls stayed the same this week, as all seven scored victories.

That included Waukee Northwest, as the Wolves now prepare for Cedar Rapids Prairie in Class 5A action this coming Friday night.

Other No. 1 ranked teams include Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week of September 15, 2025:

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

(September, 15, 2025)

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Iowa City Liberty
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Dowling Catholic
  5. Southeast Polk
  6. Ankeny
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Sioux City East
  9. Ankeny Centennial
  10. Cedar Falls

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. North Polk
  4. Decorah
  5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  6. ADM
  7. Fort Dodge
  8. Gilbert
  9. Glenwood
  10. Newton

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Des Moines Christian
  6. MOC-Floyd Valley
  7. Nevada
  8. Dubuque Wahlert
  9. Algona
  10. Independence

Class 2A

  1. Carroll Kuemper
  2. Van Meter
  3. Woodward-Granger
  4. Osage
  5. PCM
  6. Okoboji
  7. Mid-Prairie
  8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
  9. OABCIG
  10. Cherokee

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Pleasantville
  6. Treynor
  7. Hinton
  8. Underwood
  9. West Marshall
  10. MVAOCOU

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. MMCRU
  4. ACGC
  5. North Linn
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. Maquoketa Valley
  9. Madrid
  10. Riverside

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Woodbine
  5. Audubon
  6. Montezuma
  7. Easton Valley
  8. Don Bosco
  9. Fremont-Mills
  10. Edgewood-Colesburg
