Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Updated
All No. 1 teams remain same this week in latest poll
The No. 1 ranked teams in the Radio Iowa high school football polls stayed the same this week, as all seven scored victories.
That included Waukee Northwest, as the Wolves now prepare for Cedar Rapids Prairie in Class 5A action this coming Friday night.
Other No. 1 ranked teams include Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center (1A), West Hancock (A) and Bishop Garrigan.
Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week of September 15, 2025:
(September, 15, 2025)
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- Iowa City West
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Falls
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- North Polk
- Decorah
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- ADM
- Fort Dodge
- Gilbert
- Glenwood
- Newton
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Des Moines Christian
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Nevada
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Algona
- Independence
Class 2A
- Carroll Kuemper
- Van Meter
- Woodward-Granger
- Osage
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Mid-Prairie
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- OABCIG
- Cherokee
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Treynor
- Hinton
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- MVAOCOU
Class A
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- ACGC
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- Maquoketa Valley
- Madrid
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Iowa Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Montezuma
- Easton Valley
- Don Bosco
- Fremont-Mills
- Edgewood-Colesburg
