Several Iowa preps rated in latest national rankings from High School Sports on SI
As the season has gotten underway around the country on the mats, several Iowans find themselves still in the Top 30 at their respective weights in the latest National High School Wrestling Rankings from High School Sports on SI.
Don Bosco sophomore Hayden Schwab is second at 106 pounds, Carson Castillo of Ames is No. 2 at 120 while Fort Dodge junior Dreshaun Ross is second at 215 pounds.
Ross is currently injured, with his timetable for a return to action expected to be early-2025. Schwab is the second of University of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab and Castillo moved to Iowa from Arizona after committing to Iowa State University.
Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk and Kyler Knaack from Don Bosco are both in the Top 10 while Pearson’s teammates Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Maximus Riggins and Cooper Martinson join him.
Bettendorf has four either ranked or listed among the honorable mention including Jake Knight, Timothy Koester, Lincoln Jipp and Brayden Koester.
IOWA PREPS IN NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS FROM HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ON SI
- Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, No. 2, 106
- Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk, No. 30, 106
- Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, HM, 113
- Christian Castillo, Ames, No. 2, 120
- Jake Knight, Bettendorf, No. 18, 120
- Gavin Landers, Denver, No. 22, 120
- Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk, No. 10, 126
- Dawson Youngblut, Jesup, No. 15, 132
- Timothy Koester, Bettendorf, No. 16, 132
- Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City, No. 26, 132
- Mac Crosson, Indianola, HM, 132
- Maximus Riggins, Southeast Polk, HM, 132
- Blake Fox, Osage, No. 22, 144
- Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge, No. 25, 144
- Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar, No. 23, 150
- Bas Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock, No. 30, 150
- Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, HM, 150
- Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco, No. 9, 155
- Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial, HM, 155
- Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf, HM, 165
- Brayden Koester, Bettendorf, No. 27, 175
- Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge, No. 2, 215
- Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, No. 19, 215
- Mason Koehler, Glenwood, HM, 215
- Cooper Martinson, Southeast Polk, No. 13, 285