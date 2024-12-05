Top 25 national high school preseason boys basketball rankings (12/5/2024)
High school basketball is now officially underway across the country.
Despite, some programs expecting to play their season openers this week, here is High School on SI's updated Top 25 boys basketball national rankings.
TOP 25 NATIONAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 3-0 | TEAM PAGE
Defending national champs look good early, winning its first three games by a wide margin, including a 77-47 win over Wasatch Academy.
2. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Record: 3-0 | TEAM PAGE
Two big early-season wins over La Lumiere and AZ Compass Prep.
3. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 7-3 | TEAM PAGE
The team's three losses are without Darryn Peterson. Peterson went for 33 points in a win over Columbus earlier this season.
4. Columbus (Fla.)
2023-24 record: 3-1 | TEAM PAGE
Columbus stays in top five after one set back to Prolific Prep. The Explorers are the top traditional high school team in the country.
5. Utah Prep (Utah)
Record: 8-2
Big win over Link Academy earlier this season. AJ Dybanstsa is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.
6. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 2-0 | TEAM PAGE
Best team in New York shows it in two big local wins. Big games against Brewster Academy and Montverde coming up.
7. La Lumiere (Ind.)
Record: 5-1 | TEAM PAGE
La Lumiere's only loss is to IMG Academy. Darius Adams leads the way for this ball club - a UConn commit.
8. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.)
Record: 10-0 | TEAM PAGE
10-0 start is nice. 5-star prospect Kingston Flemings is doing it all for the Bears, averaging 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
9. Dynamic Prep (Tex.)
Record: 8-2 | TEAM PAGE
Win over Link Academy shows the squad is capable of performing in big games, despite losses to Allen and Brennan in Texas.
10. Link Academy (Mo.)
Record: 5-2 | TEAM PAGE
Link drops in the rankings (just a bit) after failing litmus test games against Utah Prep and Dynamic Prep.
11. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Brandon McCoy, Christian Collins, Elzie Harrington, Chris Komin, Howie Wu ... this team is loaded.
12. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)
Record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Duke commit Nik Khamenia is on triple-double watch each time HW plays.
13. Gonzaga College (D.C.)
Record: 0-0 | TEAM PAGE
Team went 28-6 last year. Season opener is on Dec. 6.
Derek Dixon is headed to North Carolina for a reason, the 6-foot-3 combo guard has a strong build and smooth jump shot. Gonzaga also has point guard Nyk Lewis (Xavier) and 6-foot-9 center Christian Gurdak (Virginia Tech).
14. Grayson (Ga.)
Record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Top junior prospect Caleb Holt has the Rams unbeaten to start the season.
15. Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Record: 6-0 | TEAM PAGE
Big test against Long Island Lutheran on Dec. 6. Brewster has scored 100-plus points in five of its six games.
16. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.)
Record: 4-1 | TEAM PAGE
Brayden Burries dropped 47 points in a win over Orange Vista. But the three-point loss to Texas' top program San Antonio Brennan shows the Mustangs can play with anyone.
17. Oak Ridge (Fla.)
Record: 4-0 | TEAM PAGE
Small forward CJ Ingram (Florida), power forward Jamier Jones (Providence) and point guard Jalen Reece (LSU) have the Pioneers 4-0.
BIG game against Gonzaga Friday.
18. Paul VI (Va.)
Record: 0-0 | TEAM PAGE
Panthers haven't started their season yet. Opener is Dec. 5.
This is another roster that’s loaded with 2026 prospects in 5-star shooting guard Jordan Smith and 4-star shooting guard Jordan Hunter. Senior forward Adlan Elamin is a 4-star prospect headed to Utah State. Paul VI was the runner-up to Montverde in last year’s Chipotle Nationals final.
19. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
Record: 5-0 | TEAM PAGE
Notre Dame is waiting for Tyran Stokes (wrist), but in the meantime Lino Marks (Rutgers) and Zach White (2026) have the Knights rolling.
20. Perry (Ariz.)
Record: 3-0 | TEAM PAGE
The top team in AZ led by Koa Peat. Pumas are two-time defending state champs.
21. Greenfield Central (Ind.)
Record: 1-0 | TEAM PAGE
Cougars won their home-opener on November 26.
22. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.)
Record: 8-0 | TEAM PAGE
Mt. Zion making noise after taking down Utah Prep.
23. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Record: 0-3 | TEAM PAGE
Losses to Oak Hill, IMG Academy and La Lumiere.
24. Hoover (Ala.)
Record: 9-0 | TEAM PAGE
Defending state champs in Class 7A are off to a hot start.
25. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
Record: 1-0 | TEAM PAGE
Quality win over DeMatha to get things going this winter. Sidwell is led by Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis.
