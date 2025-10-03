Solon’s Eli Kampman Receives Offer from Top ACC Football School
An Iowa high school football quarterback has received a preferred walk-on role to an ACC school.
Eli Kampman, a senior at Solon High School, received a PWO offer from Duke University.
“After a great phone call with (John Garrett) I’m extremely grateful to say I’ve received a PWO offer from Duke to play quarterback,” Kampman posted on social media.
Kampman and the Spartans are a perfect 5-0 on the season, as he has completed 63 of 96 for 1,032 yards with 12 touchdowns and just one interception to go along with 233 yards rushing and two more scores.
As a junior, Kampman threw for 172 yards and ran for 116 in limited duty playing beind Ty Bell.
Eli Kampman Enjoying Big Senior Season
Earlier this year in a big win over Mount Vernon, Kampman threw for 192 yards with three touchdowns, adding 119 yards rushing. He was 16-for-18 for 277 yards with three TDs in a victory vs. Williamsburg.
Kampman is also a three-time state track and field qualifier and a two-time Drake Relays qualifier for the Spartans, who take on Keokuk this Friday night for Homecoming.
Solon finishes out the regular season by hosting Washington next week before playing both Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison on the road.
Duke is led by Manny Diaz, who is in his second season as head coach. The Blue Devils have won seven ACC titles, the last of which came in 1989. They lost to Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl last season, snapping a string of five consecutive postseason wins.