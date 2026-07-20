Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 20, 2026
For one final week, the Iowa high school softball season takes to the diamond, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament has arrived.
Teams in five classes will compete in the double-elimination tournament in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park.
Several defending state champions return, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves have been the team to beat throughout the season, led by sophomore star Sophia Schlader.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 20, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 36-4
Previous rank: No. 1
The reigning Class 5A queens are allowing just 1.6 runs per game behind the arm of Sophia Schlader, who led them to gold last year as a freshman. In the regional tournament, Schlader was untouchable, pitching consecutive shutouts over Waterloo East and Johnston.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 38-3
Previous rank: No. 2
The home run queens are headed for the Class 5A state tournament, led by Jordyn Kennedy and Mady Ott. The Jaguars are scoring over nine runs per game and own a 27-3 record vs. teams with a record of .500 or better. They own wins over Waukee Northwest, West Des Moines Valley and Dallas Center-Grimes.
3. ADM
Record: 33-4
Previous rank: No. 3
The Tigers went 21-3 against teams with a winning record and 22-2 against fellow Class 4A opponents. They are allowing just 1.2 runs per game and scoring 6.5 a night.
4. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 33-8
Previous rank: No. 4
Back in the elite eight of Class 5A once again, the Tigers are looking to pounce. Valley has won eight of nine, including a doubleheader split at Ankeny Centennial and sweeps over Ankeny and North Scott.
5. Fort Dodge
Record: 38-4
Previous rank: No. 5
In the all-class rankings on Bound, the Dodgers check in at No. 4 and are the top team in Class 4A. Fort Dodge, making a return to state after a one year hiatus, will be playing in front of the home crowd at Rogers Park this week.
6. Western Dubuque
Record: 32-8
Previous rank: No. 6
Winners of 11 in a row and 13 of 14, the Bobcats survived Marion in the regional championship, 5-4. They also swept Linn-Mar in early July.
7. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 29-6
Previous rank: No. 7
A couple of losses down the stretch of the regular season did not keep the Mustangs from firing on all cylinders once postseason play started. They handled Des Moines East, 10-0, and bested Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11-3, to earn a trip to state.
8. Carlisle
Record: 33-5
Previous rank: No. 8
The Wildcats head back to Fort Dodge winners of nine in a row, including big wins over Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk. They are one year removed from winning it all in Class 4A.
9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 32-6
Previous rank: No. 9
The Golden Eagles had their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Norwalk, quickly getting back on track with a 6-1 win in the nightcap. They have added consecutive victories over Cedar Falls to the resume.
10. Albia
Record: 32-1
Previous rank: No. 10
Since a loss to Davenport Assumption, the Lady Dees have won seven in a row, allowing just three total runs during that time. They handled Des Moines Christian, 9-0, to punch a Class 3A state trip.
11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 33-8
Previous rank: No. 11
12. Williamsburg
Record: 37-5
Previous rank: No. 12
13. Exira-EHK/Audubon
Record: 23-4
Previous rank: No. 15
14. Mount Vernon
Record: 33-7
Previous rank: No. 17
15. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 31-11
Previous rank: No. 18
16. PCM
Record: 26-4
Previous rank: No. 21
17. Pleasant Valley
Record: 25-12
Previous rank: No. 22
18. Southeast Polk
Record: 24-16
Previous rank: Unranked
19. Winterset
Record: 24-13
Previous rank: Unranked
20. Burlington
Record: 26-6
Previous rank: Unranked
21. Dowling Catholic
Record: 20-16
Previous rank: Unranked
22. Davenport Assumption
Record: 30-9
Previous rank: No. 13
23. Missouri Valley
Record: 26-3
Previous rank: No. 14
24. Atlantic
Record: 33-7
Previous rank: No. 16
25. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 31-9
Previous rank: No. 19
Dropped out: No. 20 Riverside, No. 23 Des Moines Roosevelt, No. 24 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, No. 25 Osage.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker