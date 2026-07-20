Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 20, 2026

For one final week, the Iowa high school softball season takes to the diamond, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament has arrived.

Teams in five classes will compete in the double-elimination tournament in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park.

Several defending state champions return, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves have been the team to beat throughout the season, led by sophomore star Sophia Schlader.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 20, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 36-4

Previous rank: No. 1

The reigning Class 5A queens are allowing just 1.6 runs per game behind the arm of Sophia Schlader, who led them to gold last year as a freshman. In the regional tournament, Schlader was untouchable, pitching consecutive shutouts over Waterloo East and Johnston.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 38-3

Previous rank: No. 2

The home run queens are headed for the Class 5A state tournament, led by Jordyn Kennedy and Mady Ott. The Jaguars are scoring over nine runs per game and own a 27-3 record vs. teams with a record of .500 or better. They own wins over Waukee Northwest, West Des Moines Valley and Dallas Center-Grimes.

3. ADM

Record: 33-4

Previous rank: No. 3

The Tigers went 21-3 against teams with a winning record and 22-2 against fellow Class 4A opponents. They are allowing just 1.2 runs per game and scoring 6.5 a night.

4. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 33-8

Previous rank: No. 4

Back in the elite eight of Class 5A once again, the Tigers are looking to pounce. Valley has won eight of nine, including a doubleheader split at Ankeny Centennial and sweeps over Ankeny and North Scott.

5. Fort Dodge

Record: 38-4

Previous rank: No. 5

In the all-class rankings on Bound, the Dodgers check in at No. 4 and are the top team in Class 4A. Fort Dodge, making a return to state after a one year hiatus, will be playing in front of the home crowd at Rogers Park this week.

6. Western Dubuque

Record: 32-8

Previous rank: No. 6

Winners of 11 in a row and 13 of 14, the Bobcats survived Marion in the regional championship, 5-4. They also swept Linn-Mar in early July.

7. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 29-6

Previous rank: No. 7

A couple of losses down the stretch of the regular season did not keep the Mustangs from firing on all cylinders once postseason play started. They handled Des Moines East, 10-0, and bested Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11-3, to earn a trip to state.

8. Carlisle

Record: 33-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The Wildcats head back to Fort Dodge winners of nine in a row, including big wins over Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk. They are one year removed from winning it all in Class 4A.

9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 32-6

Previous rank: No. 9

The Golden Eagles had their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Norwalk, quickly getting back on track with a 6-1 win in the nightcap. They have added consecutive victories over Cedar Falls to the resume.

10. Albia

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 10

Since a loss to Davenport Assumption, the Lady Dees have won seven in a row, allowing just three total runs during that time. They handled Des Moines Christian, 9-0, to punch a Class 3A state trip.

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 33-8

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Williamsburg

Record: 37-5

Previous rank: No. 12

13. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 23-4

Previous rank: No. 15

14. Mount Vernon

Record: 33-7

Previous rank: No. 17

15. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 31-11

Previous rank: No. 18

16. PCM

Record: 26-4

Previous rank: No. 21

17. Pleasant Valley

Record: 25-12

Previous rank: No. 22

18. Southeast Polk

Record: 24-16

Previous rank: Unranked

19. Winterset

Record: 24-13

Previous rank: Unranked

20. Burlington

Record: 26-6

Previous rank: Unranked

21. Dowling Catholic

Record: 20-16

Previous rank: Unranked

22. Davenport Assumption

Record: 30-9

Previous rank: No. 13

23. Missouri Valley

Record: 26-3

Previous rank: No. 14

24. Atlantic

Record: 33-7

Previous rank: No. 16

25. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 31-9

Previous rank: No. 19

Dropped out: No. 20 Riverside, No. 23 Des Moines Roosevelt, No. 24 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, No. 25 Osage.