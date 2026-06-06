Waukee Northwest’s Sophia Schlader Named Gatorade Iowa Softball Player Of The Year

Already considered to be the top sophomore in the country, Waukee Northwest High School’s Sophia Schlader continues to add accomplishments to her resume.

Schlader, who led the Wolves to the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Championship last summer, was tabbed the Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year, the organization announced.

The 5-foot-8 Schlader has received interest from many of the top NCAA softball programs in the country. She is ranked as the No. 1 prospect by Softball America .

Last year, Schlader went 30-1 inside the circle , striking out 296 batters in under 190 innings pitched with a 1.20 earned run average. She was also one of the top hitters in the state, belting 15 home runs with 29 RBI and a .357 batting average.

Sophia Schlader Led Waukee Northwest To Class 5A State Softball Title

Waukee Northwest finished the 2025 season with a 40-5 overall record and are the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Softball State Rankings.

“Her performance this season was outstanding from start to finish, both defensively and offensively,” Des Moines Roosevelt High School head softball coach Christina Smith said. “She was unstoppable at the state tournament and dominated in the circle.

“Outside of her performance, her leadership and the tone set sets for her team is fun to watch and is well respected.”

Schlader, who is also a top thrower in girls track and field, carries a 4.12 grade point average and volunteers locally with Miracle League, a baseball league for kids with special needs. She has also donated time packaging meals for Meals for the Heartland and as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army.

Gatorade Honors Athletes In 12 Different Sports, All 50 States, Including Washington D.C.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field.

In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.