Southeast Polk (Iowa) receiver Sam Zelenovich commits to Iowa State
Sam Zelenovich is the latest Iowa prep football standout to join Matt Campbell and the Iowa State football team.
Zelenovich, a returning first team all-state wide receiver for Southeast Polk, announced his commitment on social media.
Through two weeks this season, the 6-foot-2 multi-sport athlete has caught 20 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The Rams are 1-1 heading into a Week 3 road game at Cedar Rapids Prairie this Friday night.
The son of head Southeast Polk head football coach Brad Zelenovich, Sam Zelenovich helped the Rams win the Class 5A state championship last year by hauling in 68 passes for 891 yards with nine touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Zelenovich was on the field as Southeast Polk won the title over West Des Moines Valley.
Zelenovich joins a recruiting class for the Cyclones that includes fellow Iowa prep seniors Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh of Algona, Zay Robinson from West Des Moines Valley and Will Tompkins of Cedar Falls
--Dana Beker | @SBLiveIA