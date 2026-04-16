Top Iowa High School Boys Basketball Prospects Makes College Decision

New Northern Iowa men’s basketball head coach Kyle Green landed the first big commitment of his tenure - and he did not have to go very far to find him.

Green received a commitment from Cedar Falls High School standout Jaydon Kimbrough on Wednesday. Kimbrough helped lead the Tigers to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament championship this past season.

One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state, Kimbrough had previously been committed to Winona State, but opened back up his recruitment after making what he posted on social media was “not an easy decision.”

Kimbrough picked up an offer from Vermont earlier in April and earned an offer from the Panthers earlier in the day before committing just hours later.

Jaydon Kimbrough Helped Lead Cedar Falls To 4A State Championship

But the push by Green and his coaching staff left Kimbrough knowing Cedar Falls was where he wanted to remain.

“After a great conversation with (Green) I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Northern Iowa,” Kimbrough posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Some seven hours later, he posted, “100% Committed!!” with a picture of himself in a Northern Iowa uniform.

Future Northern Iowa Panther Averaged Nearly 20 Points Per Game As A Senior

This past season as a senior for the Tigers, Kimbrough averaged 19 points per game with four rebounds, three assists and over two steals, shooting 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

As a junior, Kimbrough scored 12.5 points per game on 51 percent shooting, adding three rebounds and nearly two assists per night.

He was named an all-state player by multiple outlets, including High School on SI, and was a finalist for Mr. Iowa Basketball.

Kimbrough will have a familiar face on the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team in former Cedar Falls teammate Will Gerdes, who previously committed to the Panthers under then-head coach Ben Jacobson. Gerdes was also a standout for the Tigers, averaging over 21 points and seven rebounds per game.

Green was named the new head coach after previously working as an assistant with the Panthers. He was an assistant at Iowa State for the past five seasons under T.J. Otzelberger and is the father of former Cedar Falls, Northern Iowa and current NBA star AJ Green of the Milwaukee Bucks.