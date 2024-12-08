Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state rankings (12/8/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state tournament rankings for the week of Dec. 9:
1. Bettendorf
The Bulldogs will still need to show what they can do when matched up with Southeast Polk, but winning the Donnybrook definitely serves notice to the Rams and everyone else.
2. Southeast Polk
You can bet the Rams saw what Bettendorf did, and will be anxious to showcase themselves on the big stage.
3. Don Bosco
When it comes to “small-town” Iowa wrestling schools, nobody does it better than the Dons.
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
A strong showing at the Donnybrook should have the Go-Hawks ready to go this winter.
5. Alburnett
A runner-up in 1A at state last year, the Pirates return several big-time wrestlers
6. Osage
Even with a few wrestlers moving on due to graduation, the Green Devils still have Blake Fox and many others back.
7. Mount Vernon
A strong fall on the football field should help push Mount Vernon through on the mats.
8. Carlisle
Quickly becoming a wrestling school, Carlisle was Top 10 in the 3A team standings at state last year.
9. Ames
The Little Cyclones continue to reap the benefits of being so close to Iowa State University, adding another state title contender this year.
10. Fort Dodge
When the Dodgers get Dreshaun Ross back, they will have two hammers in the lineup with state titles on their resume along with Koy Davidson.