High School

Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state rankings (12/8/2024)

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling teams in the state

Dana Becker

Bettendorf’s Brayden Koester won a title at the Donnybrook over the weekend.
Bettendorf’s Brayden Koester won a title at the Donnybrook over the weekend. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys wrestling state tournament rankings for the week of Dec. 9:

1. Bettendorf

The Bulldogs will still need to show what they can do when matched up with Southeast Polk, but winning the Donnybrook definitely serves notice to the Rams and everyone else. 

2. Southeast Polk

You can bet the Rams saw what Bettendorf did, and will be anxious to showcase themselves on the big stage.

3. Don Bosco

When it comes to “small-town” Iowa wrestling schools, nobody does it better than the Dons.

4. Waverly-Shell Rock

A strong showing at the Donnybrook should have the Go-Hawks ready to go this winter.

5. Alburnett

A runner-up in 1A at state last year, the Pirates return several big-time wrestlers

6. Osage

Even with a few wrestlers moving on due to graduation, the Green Devils still have Blake Fox and many others back.

7. Mount Vernon

A strong fall on the football field should help push Mount Vernon through on the mats.

8. Carlisle

Quickly becoming a wrestling school, Carlisle was Top 10 in the 3A team standings at state last year.

9. Ames

The Little Cyclones continue to reap the benefits of being so close to Iowa State University, adding another state title contender this year.

10. Fort Dodge

When the Dodgers get Dreshaun Ross back, they will have two hammers in the lineup with state titles on their resume along with Koy Davidson.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa