Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 13. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 14 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
2. Sioux City East (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 14 at Council Bluffs Lincoln
3. Clear Lake (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 17 at Iowa Falls-Alden
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Dubuque Wahlert
5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 14 at West Des Moines Dowling
6. Grand View Christian (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Roland-Story
7. MOC-Floyd Valley (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 17 at Central Lyon
8. West Lyon (10-1)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Sheldon
9. Madrid (11-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Woodward Academy
10. Bellevue Marquette (11-0)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Maquoketa Valley
11. Decorah (8-0)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 13 vs. Spencer
12. Ballard (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 14 at Winterset
13. Grundy Center (9-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 13 at Hudson
14. Waukee (7-2)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 14 at Ankeny
15. Hinton (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 13 at Kingsley-Pierson