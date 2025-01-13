High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Ballard and Parker Miller are off to a strong start to 2025 after closing 2024 in the same position.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 13. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Cedar Falls (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 14 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

2. Sioux City East (7-1)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 14 at Council Bluffs Lincoln

3. Clear Lake (9-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 17 at Iowa Falls-Alden

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Dubuque Wahlert

5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 14 at West Des Moines Dowling

6. Grand View Christian (11-0)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Roland-Story

7. MOC-Floyd Valley (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 17 at Central Lyon

8. West Lyon (10-1)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Sheldon

9. Madrid (11-0)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Woodward Academy

10. Bellevue Marquette (11-0)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Maquoketa Valley

11. Decorah (8-0)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 13 vs. Spencer

12. Ballard (8-0)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 14 at Winterset

13. Grundy Center (9-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 13 at Hudson

14. Waukee (7-2)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 14 at Ankeny

15. Hinton (9-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 13 at Kingsley-Pierson

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

