Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 3. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. West Des Moines Valley (13-2)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Feb. 7 at Waukee
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Linn-Mar
3. Clear Lake (15-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Webster City
4. Linn-Mar (13-2)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Feb. 4 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5. Madrid (17-0)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Feb. 4 at Ogden
6. Bellevue Marquette (18-0)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Feb. 4 at Easton Valley
7. Grand View Christian (17-1)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Feb. 7 at Nevada
8. Grundy Center (16-0)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Feb. 4 at AGWSR
9. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-0)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson
10. Western Christian (14-2)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Feb. 3 vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
11. Storm Lake (12-1)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Denison-Schleswig
12. Carroll Kuemper (18-1)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Feb. 7 at Shenandoah
13. Decorah (15-1)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Feb. 3 at Chatfield
14. Sioux City East (12-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
15. Knoxville (15-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Feb. 4 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont