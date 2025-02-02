High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state

West Des Moines Valley head coach BJ Windhorst calls out a play during the class 4A quarterfinal of the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.The Tigers defeated the Warriors, 63-48.
West Des Moines Valley head coach BJ Windhorst calls out a play during the class 4A quarterfinal of the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.The Tigers defeated the Warriors, 63-48. / Margaret Kispert/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 3. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. West Des Moines Valley (13-2)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Feb. 7 at Waukee

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Linn-Mar

3. Clear Lake (15-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Webster City

4. Linn-Mar (13-2)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Feb. 4 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

5. Madrid (17-0)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Feb. 4 at Ogden

6. Bellevue Marquette (18-0)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Feb. 4 at Easton Valley

7. Grand View Christian (17-1)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Feb. 7 at Nevada

8. Grundy Center (16-0)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Feb. 4 at AGWSR

9. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-0)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson

10. Western Christian (14-2)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Feb. 3 vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

11. Storm Lake (12-1)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Denison-Schleswig

12. Carroll Kuemper (18-1)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Feb. 7 at Shenandoah

13. Decorah (15-1)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Feb. 3 at Chatfield

14. Sioux City East (12-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

15. Knoxville (15-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Feb. 4 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

