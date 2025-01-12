High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Dowling's Ava Zediker and the Maroons are one of the top teams in the state.
Dowling's Ava Zediker and the Maroons are one of the top teams in the state. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 14 at Waukee Northwest

2. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. West Des Moines Valley

3. North Polk (11-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Boone

4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Centerville

5. Mount Vernon (11-1)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Center Point-Urbana

6. Waukee Northwest (10-2)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Johnston

7. Hinton (13-0)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 14 at Le Mars Gehlen

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 14 at Spencer

9. Maquoketa (10-0)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 14 at Camanche

10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

11. Central DeWitt (8-1)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 14 at Bettendorf

12. Waverly Shell-Rock (10-1)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 13 at Sumner-Fredericksburg

13. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-0)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 17 at Red Oak

14. Norwalk (10-1)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 14 at Newton

15. Forest City (12-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 13 at Emmetsburg

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa