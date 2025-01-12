Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 14 at Waukee Northwest
2. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. West Des Moines Valley
3. North Polk (11-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Boone
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Centerville
5. Mount Vernon (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Center Point-Urbana
6. Waukee Northwest (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Johnston
7. Hinton (13-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 14 at Le Mars Gehlen
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 14 at Spencer
9. Maquoketa (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 14 at Camanche
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 14 vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
11. Central DeWitt (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 14 at Bettendorf
12. Waverly Shell-Rock (10-1)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 13 at Sumner-Fredericksburg
13. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-0)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 17 at Red Oak
14. Norwalk (10-1)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 14 at Newton
15. Forest City (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 13 at Emmetsburg