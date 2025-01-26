High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Dana Becker

Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) takes a shot near the basket on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Johnston High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 27. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (15-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 31 vs. West Des Moines Valley

2. West Des Moines Dowling (14-3)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 31 vs. Ankeny

3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 28 at Clarke

4. Mount Vernon (15-1)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. West Delaware

5. Hinton (16-0)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 28 at Remsen St. Mary’s

6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-2)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 27 vs. Spencer

7. Pleasant Valley (11-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Central DeWitt

8. Waukee Northwest (13-3)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Feb. 3 at Ankeny

9. North Polk (15-1)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 25 vs. Ankeny Centennial

10. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-3)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 28 at Newton

11. Waverly Shell-Rock (14-1)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Forest City

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (13-2)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 28 at Le Mars

13. Norwalk (15-1)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Pella Christian

14. Forest City (17-0)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 28 at Waverly-Shell Rock

15. Rock Valley (13-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 28 at Okoboji

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

