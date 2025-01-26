Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 27. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 31 vs. West Des Moines Valley
2. West Des Moines Dowling (14-3)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 31 vs. Ankeny
3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 28 at Clarke
4. Mount Vernon (15-1)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. West Delaware
5. Hinton (16-0)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 28 at Remsen St. Mary’s
6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-2)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 27 vs. Spencer
7. Pleasant Valley (11-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Central DeWitt
8. Waukee Northwest (13-3)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Feb. 3 at Ankeny
9. North Polk (15-1)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 25 vs. Ankeny Centennial
10. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-3)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 28 at Newton
11. Waverly Shell-Rock (14-1)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Forest City
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (13-2)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 28 at Le Mars
13. Norwalk (15-1)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Pella Christian
14. Forest City (17-0)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 28 at Waverly-Shell Rock
15. Rock Valley (13-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 28 at Okoboji