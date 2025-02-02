High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Johnston head coach Chad Jilek talks with his players during a timeout on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School.
Johnston head coach Chad Jilek talks with his players during a timeout on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 2. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (16-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Ankeny Centennial

2. West Des Moines Dowling (15-3)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Southeast Polk

3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Feb. 4 at Knoxville

4. Mount Vernon (16-1)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Feb. 3 at Independence

5. Hinton (17-0)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Feb. 4 at Akron-Westfield

6. Waukee Northwest (14-3)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Feb. 3 at Ankeny

7. North Polk (16-1)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Feb. 3 at Carlisle

8. Waverly Shell-Rock (16-2)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Feb. 6 vs. Denver

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Norwalk

10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15-2)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Feb. 4 at Sioux City West

11. Norwalk (17-1)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Feb. 4 at Dallas Center-Grimes

12. Rock Valley (15-1)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Feb. 4 at MOC-Floyd Valley

13. Davenport North (14-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Feb. 4 at North Scott

14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Feb. 3 vs. Iowa City High

15. Des Moines Christian (15-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Van Meter

