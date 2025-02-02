Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 2. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (16-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Ankeny Centennial
2. West Des Moines Dowling (15-3)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Southeast Polk
3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Feb. 4 at Knoxville
4. Mount Vernon (16-1)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Feb. 3 at Independence
5. Hinton (17-0)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Feb. 4 at Akron-Westfield
6. Waukee Northwest (14-3)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Feb. 3 at Ankeny
7. North Polk (16-1)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Feb. 3 at Carlisle
8. Waverly Shell-Rock (16-2)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Feb. 6 vs. Denver
9. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-3)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Norwalk
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15-2)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Feb. 4 at Sioux City West
11. Norwalk (17-1)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Feb. 4 at Dallas Center-Grimes
12. Rock Valley (15-1)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Feb. 4 at MOC-Floyd Valley
13. Davenport North (14-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Feb. 4 at North Scott
14. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Feb. 3 vs. Iowa City High
15. Des Moines Christian (15-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Van Meter