Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings (12/8/2024)

Dana Becker

Mason Bechen has North Linn scoring in bunches this season.
Mason Bechen has North Linn scoring in bunches this season.

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 9:

1. Waukee Northwest (2-0)

It was quite the statement to start the year by the Wolves, who rolled Ankeny Centennial, 60-38.

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0)

The Cougars had no trouble with Des Moines Roosevelt, and should be favored through much of the next several weeks.

3. West Des Moines Valley (2-0)

From right off the gridiron and to the hardcourt, the Tigers just keep winning, besting Ankeny and Southeast Polk ahead of a showdown with Waukee Northwest.

4. Dubuque Senior (1-0)

We have yet to see Senior against an Iowa school, as they opened vs. Madison East.

5. Johnston (2-0)

The Dragons already have nice resume wins over Southeast Polk and Waukee.

6. Ankeny Centennial (0-1)

Let’s give the Jaguars another week to see where they stand after falling to Waukee Northwest by 22.

7. Grand View Christian (2-0)

As talented as anybody in the state, the Thunder have scored 89 and 71 to start the year.

8. Iowa City West (2-0)

The offense is off and running for the Trojans, who are averaging over 60 a night.

9. Sioux City East (2-0)

The offense is there for the Black Raiders, as they are averaging 76 points through two games.

10. Cedar Falls (1-0)

The Tigers held Waterloo East to just 24 points in their season opener.

11. Western Christian (1-2)

A win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton was followed up by losses to non-Iowa teams.

12. Ballard (2-0)

The Bombers knocked off Norwalk and dominated Bondurant-Farrar to start the season off perfect.

13. Ames (2-0)

After holding off Iowa City High, the Little Cyclones dominated Des Moines North.

14. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)

The Saints own a pair of nice wins over Iowa City High and Waverly-Shell Rock.

15. North Linn (2-0)

The Lynx just keep piling up win after win, season after season, scoring 110 already once this year and 84 in another game.

16. Waterloo West (2-0)

The Wahawks have some interesting games on the horizon including Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Falls.

17. Clear Lake (1-0)

The Lions have some tough games coming up before Christmas time.

18. Ankeny (0-1)

An opening night loss to West Des Moines Valley shouldn’t keep the Hawks down for too long, but they do have a tough schedule ahead of them.

19. Dubuque Wahlert (2-0)

Wins over Northeast and Davenport Assumption have given the Golden Eagles confidence to start 2024-25.

20. Newton (3-0)

The Cardinals have looked strong in taking care of Grinnell, Marshalltown and Indianola so far this year.

21. Decorah (2-0)

The Vikings picked right back up where they had left off, downing Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque. 

22. West Burlington (3-0)

If you want to watch a team that can score, check out the Falcons, who are averaging almost 87 points a night.

23. Madrid (3-0)

A strong football season has carried over for the Tigers, who are 3-0 to begin the year.

24. Bellevue Marquette (3-0)

The Defenders stepped way up in competition over the weekend, topping North Scott, 90-83.

25. ADM (2-0)

Wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and North Polk has ADM moving right along with Ballard and Clear Lake on the horizon.

