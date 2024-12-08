Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings (12/8/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 9:
1. Waukee Northwest (2-0)
It was quite the statement to start the year by the Wolves, who rolled Ankeny Centennial, 60-38.
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0)
The Cougars had no trouble with Des Moines Roosevelt, and should be favored through much of the next several weeks.
3. West Des Moines Valley (2-0)
From right off the gridiron and to the hardcourt, the Tigers just keep winning, besting Ankeny and Southeast Polk ahead of a showdown with Waukee Northwest.
4. Dubuque Senior (1-0)
We have yet to see Senior against an Iowa school, as they opened vs. Madison East.
5. Johnston (2-0)
The Dragons already have nice resume wins over Southeast Polk and Waukee.
6. Ankeny Centennial (0-1)
Let’s give the Jaguars another week to see where they stand after falling to Waukee Northwest by 22.
7. Grand View Christian (2-0)
As talented as anybody in the state, the Thunder have scored 89 and 71 to start the year.
8. Iowa City West (2-0)
The offense is off and running for the Trojans, who are averaging over 60 a night.
9. Sioux City East (2-0)
The offense is there for the Black Raiders, as they are averaging 76 points through two games.
10. Cedar Falls (1-0)
The Tigers held Waterloo East to just 24 points in their season opener.
11. Western Christian (1-2)
A win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton was followed up by losses to non-Iowa teams.
12. Ballard (2-0)
The Bombers knocked off Norwalk and dominated Bondurant-Farrar to start the season off perfect.
13. Ames (2-0)
After holding off Iowa City High, the Little Cyclones dominated Des Moines North.
14. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
The Saints own a pair of nice wins over Iowa City High and Waverly-Shell Rock.
15. North Linn (2-0)
The Lynx just keep piling up win after win, season after season, scoring 110 already once this year and 84 in another game.
16. Waterloo West (2-0)
The Wahawks have some interesting games on the horizon including Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Falls.
17. Clear Lake (1-0)
The Lions have some tough games coming up before Christmas time.
18. Ankeny (0-1)
An opening night loss to West Des Moines Valley shouldn’t keep the Hawks down for too long, but they do have a tough schedule ahead of them.
19. Dubuque Wahlert (2-0)
Wins over Northeast and Davenport Assumption have given the Golden Eagles confidence to start 2024-25.
20. Newton (3-0)
The Cardinals have looked strong in taking care of Grinnell, Marshalltown and Indianola so far this year.
21. Decorah (2-0)
The Vikings picked right back up where they had left off, downing Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
22. West Burlington (3-0)
If you want to watch a team that can score, check out the Falcons, who are averaging almost 87 points a night.
23. Madrid (3-0)
A strong football season has carried over for the Tigers, who are 3-0 to begin the year.
24. Bellevue Marquette (3-0)
The Defenders stepped way up in competition over the weekend, topping North Scott, 90-83.
25. ADM (2-0)
Wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and North Polk has ADM moving right along with Ballard and Clear Lake on the horizon.