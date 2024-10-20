High School

Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/20/2024)

Shakeup in the Top 5 as an old familiar face returns to the top of the poll; Independence re-enters at No. 25

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic head coach Tom Wilson congratulates his players after an overtime win over WDM on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Valley Stadium.
Much of the state will begin playoff action this week while the rest put the finishing touches on the regular season. Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings:

1. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1)

Previous rank: 2

Is this the year Tom Wilson and the Maroons return to the top? They found a way to edge Southeast Polk last week, 35-34.

2. Bettendorf (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

The lone 5A unbeaten almost fell, rallying back before denying Cedar Rapids Prairie’s two-point attempt in a 48-47 victory.

3. Johnston (6-2)

Previous rank: 5

With wins over Ankeny, Waukee and Southeast Polk during this five-game run, the Dragons are looking red-hot at the right time.

4. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers just could not get on track vs. Ankeny, failing to generate much on offense while also turning the ball over multiple times in a 13-10 loss.

5. Linn-Mar (7-1)

Previous rank: 7

All the Lions continue to do is win, holding off Iowa City High for a 28-27 triumph.

6. North Polk (8-0)

Previous rank: 8

You can bet Alleman will be amped up when ADM comes to town for the regular season finale.

7. Pella (8-0)

Previous rank: 9

Pella can close out a perfect regular season with a win over Gilbert after surviving vs. Bondurant-Farrar. They are 4-0 in one-score games this year.

8. Iowa City Liberty (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

The high-flying Lightning waxed Waterloo West, 63-9, to extend their win streak to five.

9. Decorah (8-0)

Previous rank: 11

Eight up, eight down for the Vikings, who got by a pesky Western Dubuque, 10-7.

10. Lewis Central (7-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Titans were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by Norwalk. How will they respond at Dallas Center-Grimes this week? 

11. Dubuque Wahlert (8-0)

Previous rank: 12

One challenge remains on the docket for the Golden Eagles to secure perfection, as they head to Maquoketa this Friday night.

12. Humboldt (7-1)

Previous rank: 13

Derrick Elman and the Wildcats had no letdown after knocking off Algona, hitting the road to claim the district title with a win over Clear Lake. 

13. West Lyon (8-0)

Previous rank: 14

Not even rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock could provide the Wildcats with a challenge in a 41-7 cakewalk. 

14. Spirit Lake (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

Just one team over the last seven weeks have scored more than a TD on the Indians, who are winning by an average of 35 points per game this year. 

15. Grundy Center (8-0)

Previous rank: 16

The defending 1A state champs posted their second shutout in the last three weeks, rolling Hudson, 35-0. 

16. Pleasant Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 6

Iowa City West rode the arm of Jack Wallace to a 49-35 victory over the Spartans, snapping their six-game win streak.

17. West Hancock (8-0)

Previous rank: 18

No opposing team has scored more than seven points on the Eagles since midway through September, a stretch of five games. 

18. ACGC (8-0)

Previous rank: 19

Having scored over 40 points each of the last four games, the Chargers bring a red-hot attack into the playoffs. 

19. Algona (7-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Bulldogs rallied to get past Webster City as sophomore Nathan Manske had a hand in all four touchdowns while replacing brother and Iowa State commit Alex Manske at QB.

20. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)

Previous rank: 20

Just 14 points are keeping the Jaguars from perfection, as they look to finish strong vs. Urbandale this week.

21. ADM (7-1)

Previous rank: 21

It will be a showdown for all the marbles when the Tigers and North Polk duke it out this Friday night.

22. Williamsburg (7-1)

Previous rank: 24

Nobody has been able to stay close to the Raiders since a two-point setback vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, including Grinnell last week.

23. Mount Vernon (7-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Mustangs trucked through another overmatched opponent, besting Washington, 42-21.

24. Ankeny (4-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

What a ride it has been for the Hawks, who knocked off previous No. 1 West Des Moines Valley in OT, 13-10. They also have wins over Iowa City West and West Des Moines Dowling on the resume.

25. Independence (6-2)

Previous: Not ranked

With two losses by a touchdown each to Decorah and Dubuque Wahlert on the road, it is easy to see just how dangerous this Indee team could be in October. 

