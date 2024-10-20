Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/20/2024)
Much of the state will begin playoff action this week while the rest put the finishing touches on the regular season. Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings:
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Is this the year Tom Wilson and the Maroons return to the top? They found a way to edge Southeast Polk last week, 35-34.
2. Bettendorf (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The lone 5A unbeaten almost fell, rallying back before denying Cedar Rapids Prairie’s two-point attempt in a 48-47 victory.
3. Johnston (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
With wins over Ankeny, Waukee and Southeast Polk during this five-game run, the Dragons are looking red-hot at the right time.
4. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers just could not get on track vs. Ankeny, failing to generate much on offense while also turning the ball over multiple times in a 13-10 loss.
5. Linn-Mar (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
All the Lions continue to do is win, holding off Iowa City High for a 28-27 triumph.
6. North Polk (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
You can bet Alleman will be amped up when ADM comes to town for the regular season finale.
7. Pella (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Pella can close out a perfect regular season with a win over Gilbert after surviving vs. Bondurant-Farrar. They are 4-0 in one-score games this year.
8. Iowa City Liberty (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
The high-flying Lightning waxed Waterloo West, 63-9, to extend their win streak to five.
9. Decorah (8-0)
Previous rank: 11
Eight up, eight down for the Vikings, who got by a pesky Western Dubuque, 10-7.
10. Lewis Central (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Titans were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by Norwalk. How will they respond at Dallas Center-Grimes this week?
11. Dubuque Wahlert (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
One challenge remains on the docket for the Golden Eagles to secure perfection, as they head to Maquoketa this Friday night.
12. Humboldt (7-1)
Previous rank: 13
Derrick Elman and the Wildcats had no letdown after knocking off Algona, hitting the road to claim the district title with a win over Clear Lake.
13. West Lyon (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Not even rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock could provide the Wildcats with a challenge in a 41-7 cakewalk.
14. Spirit Lake (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
Just one team over the last seven weeks have scored more than a TD on the Indians, who are winning by an average of 35 points per game this year.
15. Grundy Center (8-0)
Previous rank: 16
The defending 1A state champs posted their second shutout in the last three weeks, rolling Hudson, 35-0.
16. Pleasant Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 6
Iowa City West rode the arm of Jack Wallace to a 49-35 victory over the Spartans, snapping their six-game win streak.
17. West Hancock (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
No opposing team has scored more than seven points on the Eagles since midway through September, a stretch of five games.
18. ACGC (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
Having scored over 40 points each of the last four games, the Chargers bring a red-hot attack into the playoffs.
19. Algona (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Bulldogs rallied to get past Webster City as sophomore Nathan Manske had a hand in all four touchdowns while replacing brother and Iowa State commit Alex Manske at QB.
20. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)
Previous rank: 20
Just 14 points are keeping the Jaguars from perfection, as they look to finish strong vs. Urbandale this week.
21. ADM (7-1)
Previous rank: 21
It will be a showdown for all the marbles when the Tigers and North Polk duke it out this Friday night.
22. Williamsburg (7-1)
Previous rank: 24
Nobody has been able to stay close to the Raiders since a two-point setback vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, including Grinnell last week.
23. Mount Vernon (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Mustangs trucked through another overmatched opponent, besting Washington, 42-21.
24. Ankeny (4-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
What a ride it has been for the Hawks, who knocked off previous No. 1 West Des Moines Valley in OT, 13-10. They also have wins over Iowa City West and West Des Moines Dowling on the resume.
25. Independence (6-2)
Previous: Not ranked
With two losses by a touchdown each to Decorah and Dubuque Wahlert on the road, it is easy to see just how dangerous this Indee team could be in October.