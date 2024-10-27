High School

Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/26/2024)

Final regular season brought with it several upsets 

Dana Becker

Johnston senior quarterback Will Nuss and the Dragons enter the Class 5A playoffs this coming week.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Oct. 28:

1. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)

Previous rank: 1

Nobody has been able to top the Maroons since early in September, as they take the top spot into the playoffs.

2. Johnston (7-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Dragons earned their sixth straight win, with all of them coming by at least two touchdowns.

3. West Des Moines Valley (7-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers showed their mental toughness, getting back in the win column with a win over Marshalltown.

4. Iowa City Liberty (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

Posed with one of the toughest schedules in 5A, the Lightning closed strong, scoring 70 vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

5. North Polk (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

In their toughest district game of the season, the Comets got by ADM, 27-14.

6. Bettendorf (8-1)

Previous rank: 2

After surviving Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Bulldogs could not figure out Iowa City High, falling from the ranks of the unbeatens. 

7. Decorah (9-0)

Previous rank: 9

One of the few teams in the state to finish unbeaten, the Vikings downed Waterloo East, 35-10.

8. Lewis Central (8-1)

Previous rank: 10

It was a nice bounce back by the Titans, as they topped Dallas Center-Grimes.

9. Dubuque Wahlert (9-0)

Previous rank: 11

The Golden Eagles head off to the playoffs allowing just eight points per game.

10. Linn-Mar (7-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Lions saw their four-game win streak come to an end, falling to Pleasant Valley, 35-21.

11. Pella (8-1)

Previous rank: 7

After surviving several close games, luck ran out on the Dutch, who were clipped by Gilbert, 14-7.

12. Humboldt (8-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Wildcats erased a 14-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered touchdowns vs. North Central Conference rival Webster City.

13. Pleasant Valley (7-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Spartans bounced back in convincing fashion, topping Linn-Mar, 35-21.

14. West Lyon (9-0)

Previous rank: 13

West Lyon ended the season of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura with a 42-0 shutout.

15. Spirit Lake (8-1)

Previous rank: 14

Make it eight straight by the Indians, as they clipped Cherokee, 31-27.

16. Grundy Center (9-0)

Previous rank: 15

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont posed no threat in this one, as the Spartans picked up a 55-16 victory. 

17. West Hancock (9-0)

Previous rank: 17

The defending state champions in A put up 65 in a victory over Hartley-HMS.

18. ACGC (9-0)

Previous rank: 18

Solid playoff opener, as ACGC shutout Wayne, 28-0, to move on.

19. Algona (8-1)

Previous rank: 19

Even without Alex Manske, the Bulldogs looked good, rolling past Hampton-Dumont/CAL.

20. Ankeny Centennial (7-2)

Previous rank: 20

The Jaguars secured their place in the playoffs with a 49-7 thrashing of Urbandale.

21. ADM (8-1)

Previous rank: 21

Can’t fault the effort here, as the Tigers gave North Polk everything, coming up just short.

22. Mount Vernon (8-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Mustangs reeled off their fifth straight win, dominating Keokuk, 62-7.

23. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Going unbeaten through a regular season is difficult, and SB-L was able to survive a 28-21 decision over Sioux Center to do just that.

24. Independence (7-2)

Previous rank: 25

Independence got to seven wins with a 57-30 victory over Center-Point Urbana for its third straight victory.

25. Benton (7-2)

Previous: Not ranked

With a 21-0 victory over Williamsburg, the Bobcats enter the postseason as red-hot as anybody in the state.

