Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/26/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Oct. 28:
1. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)
Previous rank: 1
Nobody has been able to top the Maroons since early in September, as they take the top spot into the playoffs.
2. Johnston (7-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Dragons earned their sixth straight win, with all of them coming by at least two touchdowns.
3. West Des Moines Valley (7-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers showed their mental toughness, getting back in the win column with a win over Marshalltown.
4. Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Posed with one of the toughest schedules in 5A, the Lightning closed strong, scoring 70 vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
5. North Polk (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
In their toughest district game of the season, the Comets got by ADM, 27-14.
6. Bettendorf (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
After surviving Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Bulldogs could not figure out Iowa City High, falling from the ranks of the unbeatens.
7. Decorah (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
One of the few teams in the state to finish unbeaten, the Vikings downed Waterloo East, 35-10.
8. Lewis Central (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
It was a nice bounce back by the Titans, as they topped Dallas Center-Grimes.
9. Dubuque Wahlert (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Golden Eagles head off to the playoffs allowing just eight points per game.
10. Linn-Mar (7-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lions saw their four-game win streak come to an end, falling to Pleasant Valley, 35-21.
11. Pella (8-1)
Previous rank: 7
After surviving several close games, luck ran out on the Dutch, who were clipped by Gilbert, 14-7.
12. Humboldt (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Wildcats erased a 14-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered touchdowns vs. North Central Conference rival Webster City.
13. Pleasant Valley (7-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Spartans bounced back in convincing fashion, topping Linn-Mar, 35-21.
14. West Lyon (9-0)
Previous rank: 13
West Lyon ended the season of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura with a 42-0 shutout.
15. Spirit Lake (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Make it eight straight by the Indians, as they clipped Cherokee, 31-27.
16. Grundy Center (9-0)
Previous rank: 15
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont posed no threat in this one, as the Spartans picked up a 55-16 victory.
17. West Hancock (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
The defending state champions in A put up 65 in a victory over Hartley-HMS.
18. ACGC (9-0)
Previous rank: 18
Solid playoff opener, as ACGC shutout Wayne, 28-0, to move on.
19. Algona (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Even without Alex Manske, the Bulldogs looked good, rolling past Hampton-Dumont/CAL.
20. Ankeny Centennial (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Jaguars secured their place in the playoffs with a 49-7 thrashing of Urbandale.
21. ADM (8-1)
Previous rank: 21
Can’t fault the effort here, as the Tigers gave North Polk everything, coming up just short.
22. Mount Vernon (8-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs reeled off their fifth straight win, dominating Keokuk, 62-7.
23. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Going unbeaten through a regular season is difficult, and SB-L was able to survive a 28-21 decision over Sioux Center to do just that.
24. Independence (7-2)
Previous rank: 25
Independence got to seven wins with a 57-30 victory over Center-Point Urbana for its third straight victory.
25. Benton (7-2)
Previous: Not ranked
With a 21-0 victory over Williamsburg, the Bobcats enter the postseason as red-hot as anybody in the state.