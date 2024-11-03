High School

Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (11/2/2024)

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Nov. 4:

1. West Des Moines Dowling (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Maroons remained unbeaten at home, downing Cedar Falls, 41-21. 

2. Johnston (8-2)

Previous rank: 2

With a seventh straight win, Will Nuss and the Dragons stayed hot, handling Waterloo West.

3. Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

The top 5A team in the RPI, the Lightning looked it, taking care of Waukee, 31-14.

4. North Polk (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

Nathan Feldmann and the Comets had no issue with Fort Dodge, staying unbeaten while advancing to the 4A quarterfinals.

5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers needed a game-winning, walk-off field goal to advance, but they did, moving into the quarterfinals in 5A.

6. Lewis Central (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

The defending 4A champs did what they needed to do, downing Ballard, 28-10.

7. Dubuque Wahlert (10-0)

Previous rank: 9

Ten up and 10 down by the Golden Eagles, who posted their third shutout of the year.

8. Decorah (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

Playing short-handed, the Vikings scored a game-winning two-point conversion after getting a big defensive stop vs. Newton, 15-14.

9. Pella (9-1)

Previous rank: 11

After dropping the regular season finale, the Dutch bounced back in a big week, dominating Clear Creek-Amana.

10. Humboldt (9-1)

Previous rank: 12

Down into the fourth, the Wildcats stormed back, securing a spot in the round of eight with a thrilling home win.

11. West Lyon (10-0)

Previous rank: 14

Western Christian scored, but that was it, as West Lyon remained unbeaten, 42-7. They are allowing just four points per game this season.

12. Spirit Lake (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

The ninth straight win for the Indians was an easy one, besting Osage, 42-14.

13. Grundy Center (10-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Spartans, defending state champs, had no trouble with West Branch, 42-7.

14. West Hancock (10-0)

Previous rank: 17

Another defending state champion, the Eagles struggled before putting away, 28-21.

15. ACGC (10-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Chargers scored 40-plus for the seventh time in 10 games this year.

16. Algona (9-1)

Previous rank: 19

Nathan Manske and the Bulldogs completely took Harlan out, taking a 35-0 lead after the first quarter.

17. Ankeny Centennial (8-2)

Previous rank: 20

Behind a big performance by Braeden Jackson, the son of former NFL RB Fred Jackson, the Jaguars scored 52 in a win over Iowa City High. 

18. ADM (9-1)

Previous rank: 21

There was no stopping these Tigers vs. Spencer, as ADM posted a 43-13 triumph.

19. Mount Vernon (9-1)

Previous rank: 22

The Mustangs won for the sixth straight time, taking out Carroll, 42-6.

20. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-0)

Previous rank: 23

SB-L got past MOC-Floyd Valley, remaining unbeaten and moving into the quarters.

21. Bettendorf (8-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end, losing for the second straight week.

22. Independence (8-2)

Previous rank: 25

Independence stayed perfect at home on the year, knocking off defending champion Williamsburg, 21-14.

23. Solon (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Spartans got revenge when it mattered most, topping Benton, 34-27. They had lost the regular season meeting, 21-20.

24. Gilbert (9-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Behind Will Hawthorne, the Tigers got by Waverly-Shell Rock, 21-14.

25. Van Meter (9-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bulldogs kept their hopes of defending alive with a 47-0 thumping of West Marshall.

