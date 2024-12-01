Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings (11/30/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 2:
1. Johnston (1-0)
There will be plenty of tough tests along the way for the Dragons, but they passed No. 1 with no issue, besting Cedar Falls, 73-37.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (1-0)
Not many can match up with the Maroons, as Waukee Northwest found out.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0)
After handling Davenport North, 68-46, the Hawks finished off Week 1 with a 59-54 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
4. North Polk (1-0)
Before the Christmas break, we are going to know a lot about the Comets, who play Pella, Gilbert nad Ballard. They already topped Dallas Center-Grimes by 21.
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2-0)
The Rockets will be heavy favorites outside of a matchup with Pella Christian to begin December.
6. Ankeny Centennial (1-0)
It was ugly, but it was a win, as the Jaguars got by a pesky Pleasant Valley squad, 39-26.
7. Pleasant Valley (0-1)
Credit the Spartans for battling with Centennial before coming up short.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0)
Two games in and the Saints have shown a thing or two in wins over Mount Vernon and Davenport Assumption.
9. Sioux Center (1-0)
The Warriors handled business vs. Rock Valley, securing a 54-46 decision.
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (1-1)
Heelan rolled Carroll Kuemper by 42 before a five-point setback to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
11. Mount Vernon (1-1)
Nothing like knocking off No. 1 to get back on track, which is what the Mustangs did with a 52-42 victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central after falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
12. Norwalk (3-0)
It has been a busy start for Norwalk, as they have reeled off three decisive victories over Urbandale, ADM and Bondurant-Farrar.
13. Gilbert (1-0)
The Tigers had no trouble kicking off the year in style, rolling past Mason City, 80-39.
14. Roland-Story (1-0)
It has been a nice start for the Norsemen, who handled Estherville-Lincoln Central to secure a win.
15. Cedar Falls (1-1)
After handling Linn-Mar, the Tigers didn’t have much for Johnston, falling 73-37.
16. Bishop Garrigan (1-0)
Behind post presence Graclyn Eastman, these Golden Bears look like a state contender in 1A.
17. North Linn (2-0)
The Lynx should be hot on the tails of Bishop Garrigan all winter and could be there in the finals standing against them.
18. Dubuque Wahlert (0-0)
The Golden Eagles will test themselves early in December with matchups vs. Decorah, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa CIty West before the Christmas break.
19. Williamsburg (1-0)
A victory over Monticello has the Raiders off and running to start 2024-25.
20. Forest City (1-0)
Look for the Indians to make some noise in the 3A side of things this year.
22. Westwood (1-0)
Le Mars Gehlen was no match for the Rebels earlier this season, as Westwood posted a 59-33 victory.
22. Sioux Central (2-0)
With wins over Manson Northwest Webster and Hartley-HMS, the Rebels will have confidence heading into a pair of tough matchups.
23. Davenport North (0-1)
The Wildcats will be fine even after a loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, as they should be favorites in several of their next games.
24. West Des Moines Valley (1-0)
An opening night win over Waukee has things looking in the right direction for the Tigers.
25. Clear Creek-Amana (0-1)
The Clippers are not scared to play the heavyweights, falling to Maquoketa with games vs. Iowa City West and Iowa City Liberty in the coming weeks.