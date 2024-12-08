Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings (12/8/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 9:
1. Johnston (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons rolled past Southeast Polk and Waukee, and have two matchups next week before a showdown with West Des Moines Dowling.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1)
Previous rank: 2
After stepping out of state and falling to Providence Academy, the Maroons returned, besting Urbandale. They take on Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley before that meeting with Johnston.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Prairie got past two of its harder games this month, topping both Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
4. North Polk (3-0)
Previous rank: 4
Three up, three down with pretty much ease for the Comets, who will be tested at Gilbert this coming week.
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Rockets showed some vulnerability before hanging on vs. Pella Christian.
6. Pleasant Valley (2-1)
Previous rank: 7
Since that loss to Ankeny Centennial, the Spartans have crushed North Scott and bested Davenport Assumption.
7. Waukee Northwest (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Three straight wins, including a victory over Ankeny Centennial, as the Wolves marching right along.
8. Sioux Center (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors are allowing under 32 points per game, which should continue to be a staple for them moving forward.
9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)
Previous rank: 10
The loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie has not taken any confidence away from the Crusaders, as they rolled Lewis Central and Sioux City East.
10. Mount Vernon (2-2)
Previous rank: 11
An 18-point win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy showed how tough this team can be.
11. Norwalk (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors have been busy, playing five games already, including five easy victories.
12. Gilbert (3-0)
Previous rank: 13
All eyes in 4A will be on Gilbert when the Tigers host North Polk for the first of at least two meetings this year.
13. Ankeny Centennial (2-1)
Previous rank: 6
We’ll find out about the resilience of the Jaguars, as they take on Dowling following a 1-1 week.
14. Cedar Falls (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Nobody has scored over 20 points vs. the Tigers since a loss to Johnston.
15. Bishop Garrigan (2-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Golden Bears had to fight through some adversity to earn a 53-45 victory over Belmond-Klemme.
16. North Linn (4-0)
Previous rank: 17
Averaging 80 points per game, the Lynx have their eyes focused on Des Moines.
19. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)
Previous rank: 18
Wahlert takes on a strong 5A Iowa City Liberty and has games scheduled with West Delaware and Iowa City West in the coming weeks.
20. Williamsburg (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Raiders have handled business as they work towards a fun one with Mount Vernon in a few days.
21. Forest City (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
It has been a great start to the year for the Indians, who should be heavily favored in their next two games.
22. Roland-Story (2-1)
Previous rank: 14
Taken down by Gilbert, the Norsemen will look to rebound and close out December strong with four winnable games.
23. PCM (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
5-0 is 5-0 regardless of who you are playing, and that is what PCM has accomplished to date.
24. Davenport North (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
North steps up to face Central DeWitt later this week.
25. Winterset (1-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
This team is testing themselves in the early going, which will only help them come postseason time.