Top Iowa High School Boys Basketball Player Commits To Play For His Father

One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state has decided to join his father at the next level.

Hudson Lorensen, a senior at Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School, committed to his father, Todd Lorensen, and Rockhurst University. Todd Lorensen was recently named the new head men’s basketball coach at the school after a four-year run at Graceland University.

Lorensen led ADM to a 24-3 record this past season and a spot in the Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament championship game, dropping a heartbreaker to Ballard in the finals.

On the year, Lorensen averaged 23 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the field and over 44 percent from the 3-point line.

Lorensen made the decision official on social media.

“Let’s Rock,” Lorensen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hudson Lorensen Helped Lead ADM To Multiple State Basketball Tournament Bids

Over his four-year high school career leading ADM, Lorensen helped the team win 77 games and reach the state basketball tournament twice. He posted over 24 points per game as a junior for the Tigers, setting the single-game school scoring record this past winter with 39 points.

Lorensen was previously committed to Upper Iowa University, announcing his decision to decommit from the school earlier this month.

“Coach Kasperbauer and Upper Iowa have been amazing from the day I committed to play for them,” Lorensen wrote on X. “I can’t thank them enough. As I change course in my college plans I will be (decommitting) from Upper Iowa. Soon I will share my next step which is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

That opportunity, of course, is to join his father and be coached by him.

Todd Lorensen Welcomed As New Head Coach At Rockhurst

During his time at Graceland, Todd Lorensen led the school to 89 wins and back-to-back NAIA national tournament appearances. He was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

A native of Monroe, Lorensen has also spent time as a coach at Iowa Wesleyan University, Southwestern Community College and Mount Marty. His father, Fred Lorensen, won 632 games as a head coach, leading Prairie City-Monroe High School to 10 state tournament appearances.

“He is well respected in the basketball community with a strong knowledge of the recruiting landscape,” Rockhurst Director of Athletics Kristy Bayer said in a press release from the school announcing the hiring of Todd Lorensen. “We are looking forward to continuing the success we had this past season under the leadership of Coach Lorensen.”