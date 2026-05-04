Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Staying In-State For College

Despite getting interest from NCAA Division I programs around the country, the opportunity to remain in-state was too good for one Iowa high school football prospect to ignore.

Waukee Northwest High School senior-to-be, Joe Vinyard, committed to Iowa State University to continue his football career. Vineyard has received 17 total NCAA Division I offers including from the Cyclones, Baylor, Washington State, Air Force, Army, Liberty, Navy, Northern Ilinois, Ohio, Toledo, Connecticut, Western Michigan, Dartmouth, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Yale.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Vinyard had a simple message on social media to announce his decision, posting, “Committed! Go Cyclones!” with a picture that featured himself and the Iowa State logo.

Waukee Northwest Standout Recently Picked Up Offer From Baylor University Of The Big 12

Vinyard received the offer from Baylor University just days before making his commitment to Iowa State and roughly a week after taking a visit to Waco, Texas. He has an official visit to his new school set for May 28-30.

Also this past spring, Vinyard made a visit to Oklahoma State University.

Joe Vinyard Averaged Over 12 Yards Per Reception As A Junior

Last season with the Wolves, Vinyard had 40 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns, averaging almost 12 yards per reception. As a sophomore, he played defense for Waukee Northwest, recording 16 tackles with 11 being solo stops and one for loss.

The offense for Waukee Northwest will be a formidable one to contend with throughout this coming fall behind Mack Heitland, a recent Western Illinois University commit , Vinyard, Paulo Tobongye back at running back and Jordon Green to keep defenses honest.

Waukee Northwest's Offense Will Be Loaded This Fall

The Wolves are coming off a 10-2 record that saw them reach the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football semifinals before falling to Iowa City Liberty.

In an interview with Trey Redfield of We Are Iowa 5 News , Vinyard indicated that he has made four visits to Ames to take in new Cyclone head coach Jimmy Rogers and what he is building with the program. Rogers was hired to replace Matt Campbell after Campbell took the same position leading Penn State University.

“I truly believe what they’re building,” Vinyard said. “This is just the start, and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Vinyard joins fellow Iowa high school football Class of 2027 prospect Will Slagle of Grinnell High School as an Iowa State commit.