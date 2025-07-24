Top Iowa QB Makes his College Decision Official
West Des Moines Valley senior-to-be Drake DeGroote has taken the pressure of deciding on his college future off the shoulders going into the season.
DeGroote, who helped lead the Tigers to the Class 5A championship game a season ago, announced his commitment to NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State on Thursday.
Last year, DeGroote completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,816 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 212 yards and scored four more times.
DeGroote was also the starter as a sophomore, throwing for almost 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Northwest Missouri State competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The Bearcats have appeared in 10 national title games, winning six of them since 1994. They have made the playoffs 20 seasons and won or shared 30 conference titles.
Leading the program this year will be John McMenamin, who was a quarterback for Northwest Missouri State before embarking on his coaching career.