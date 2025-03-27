Top returning boys hurdlers in Iowa high school track
We have taken a look at some of the top sprinters set for action this spring in Iowa high school track and field already. Now, we look into the hurdlers who will hit the concrete.
Here are some of the top boy hurdlers in Iowa in 2025 track and field:
Quinton Alexander, Cedar Rapids Prairie, senior
Alexander is back after claiming 4A gold in the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.95, which was the second-fastest in Iowa.
Charlie Baccile, Dowling, senior
Baccile finished fourth in the 4A 400 hurdles, clocking a time of 54.31.
Ryan Bartels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, senior
Bartels concluded his junior campaign with a third in the 110 highs in 4A, going 14.64.
Ayden Burrow, North Fayette Valley, senior
Burrow claimed fourth in the 2A 110 hurdles and seventh in the 400 hurdles as a junior in 55.45.
Matt Condon, Manson Northwest Webster, senior
Condon has had a productive senior season and looks to continue that this spring after taking eighth in 2A in the 400 hurdles in 55.46.
Gabe Funk, Lenox, senior
Funk was a force, finishing first in the 1A 110 hurdles in 14.83 and second in the 400 hurdles with a posting of 53.65.
Joe Dewald, Westwood, senior
Dewald and Funk should be a battle for 1A bragging rights after he was third in 54.40.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, junior
As a sophomore, Gordon made the 1A 110 finals, placing sixth in 16.20.
Koby Higginbotham, Knoxville, senior
Higginbotham went 15.23 in the 3A 110 highs last year, good for sixth overall.
Gage Holub, Lisbon, senior
Holub advanced to the 1A 110 finals last year, placing fourth in 15.52.
Jayden Jeter, Waukee, junior
Lightning fast is Jeter, as the athlete was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 4A a season ago in 54.63.
Caden Klein, Newton, junior
The top 3A 400 hurdler returning, Klein was fourth in 52.99.
Gabe Manders, Bellevue, senior
As a junior, Manders placed sixth in the 1A 400 hurdles with a time of 56.05.
Nathan Miller, Center Point-Urbana, senior
Miller scored sixth in the 3A 400 hurdles, going 54.29.
J.J. McDermott, Bettendorf, junior
As just a sophomore, McDermott shined, finishing third in 4A in the 400 hurdles with a time of 53.87.
Landon Pote, Ankeny, senior
Look for Pote to try and finish off strong after scoring seventh in 4A in the 110 highs last year in 15.08.
Aren Schlemme, Clear Creek-Amana, junior
Coming off a sophomore season in which he placed third in 3A in the 110 highs, Schlemme looks to build off that and his 14.77 time.
Jaxon Schreiber, Cedar Falls, senior
Schreiber is the top returning 4A medalist, placing second in the 400 hurdles in 53.71.
Ethan Stecker, Spirit Lake, senior
Look out for Stecker, as he went 14.30 in the finals to edge a group of juniors for gold in 2A.
London Stone, Dowling, senior
Stone was sixth as a junior in the 4A 110 hurdles in 15.02.
Reilly Trease, Newton, senior
Trease locked up fifth in the 110 hurdles in 3A as a junior, going 15.19.
Isaac Wenthe, Sheldon, senior
After finishing behind Jaden Damiano last year in the 2A 400 hurdles, Wenthe is back with a silver around his neck in 53.08.
Brady Wallace, Treynor, senior
In a photo-finish, Wallace was edged for 2A bragging rights in the 110 to Stecker.
Hunter Waubob, Bishop Heelan, senior
Waubob clocked a 14.92 in the finals to place fourth in the 110 highs in 3A.
Cooper Winkel, Spirit Lake, senior
If the 110 field in 2A makes it back this year, we are in for a treat, as Winkel was third in 14.49.
Cael Woods, Ankeny Centennial, senior
Woods locked up a medal in the 4A 400 hurdles, placing eighth in 55.07.