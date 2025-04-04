Top returning girls throwers in Iowa high school track and field
The coordination that it takes to excel in the throwing events at the high school level are incredible. But these returning girls have all found a way to make it click.
Here are some of the top girls throwers in Iowa in 2025 track and field:
Greta Brus, Davenport North, junior
Brus locked up fourth in the 4A shot put with a throw of 39-07.75 at state last spring.
Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, senior
Dix was third in 3A a season ago, throwing the discus 134-09, and also third in the shot put at 38-09.75.
Addy Engel, Hudson, senior
Engel launched the shot put 38-11.5 for a personal best at state, placing her sixth in 2A.
Sam Gripp, Indianola, sophomore
Gripp concluded her freshman season with a fifth in the 4A shot put, throwing a personal record toss of 39-05.5.
Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, junior
Haack launched her discus 130-03 for fifth place honors in 4A as just a sophomore.
Anna Hadley, Pekin, junior
Hadley earned gold and silver last year in 1A, winning the shot put (39-02) while placing second in the discus (132-05).
Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, junior
Another talented youngster, Hagedorn was sixth in 3A a season ago in the discus with a throw of 120-07.
Reagan Haynes, Algona, sophomore
Haynes made an impact in her first season of track and field, placing fifth in 3A with a throw of 121-06.
Kylee Hill, Burlington, sophomore
Hill earned two Top 4s last year at state in 4A, winning the shot put with a throw of 45-02.5 while a personal record of 137-10 led to a fourth in the discus.
Lydia Kriegel, Iowa Valley, senior
Kriegel is another returning state champion, as she won the 1A discus with a personal record throw of 135-03 at state.
Lindsay Kruse, Saint Ansgar, junior
Kruse’s throw of 130-08 last year in 1A at the discus was good enough for third place honors.
Lauren Luzum, Decorah, junior
Luzum finished fifth last year in the 3A shot put thanks to her throw of 38-00.75.
Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central, senior
Matiyow launched the shot put 40-09.5 at state for second in 3A last year.
Mackenzie Mohler, West Des Moines Valley, senior
A standout softball player, Mohler earned seventh in 4A last year with a throw of 121-10.
Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, senior
The final go-round is here for Morton, who has been one of the best throwers in the state. She won the 3A discus last year at 140-09 and shot put at 41-02.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond, senior
A multi-time state qualifier, Myers earned silver in the 1A shot put last year with a throw of 39-00, a personal best at the time.
Zuri Patterson, Waukee Northwest, senior
Patterson’s personal record at state of 41-10.5 in the 4A shot put led to a silver medal.
Alexis Perkins, Bedford, junior
Perkins scored a medal with a throw of 36-08.5 in the 1A shot put at state last year.
Alyssa Pierce, West Branch, senior
Pierce is one to watch after her fourth in the 2A shot put last year following a toss of 40-09.25.
Gabriella Ragins, Pleasant Valley, senior
Ragins will be looking to close out her career in a big way after claiming silver in 4A last year with a toss of 140-03.
Hillary Ruschy, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
Ruschy earned herself a bronze in the 2A shot put last spring with a throw of 41-02.5.
Hannah Schroeder, North Fayette Valley, junior
As a sophomore, Schroeder earned silver in 2A with a throw in the discus of 136-09.
Kennedy Stanford, ADM, senior
Stanford looks to build on her seventh in the 3A shot put when she recorded a throw of 37-02.5.
Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, junior
Everyone in 4A will be chasing Subsin, who captured gold last year as a sophomore with a throw of 141-01. She was also third in the shot put with a throw of 40-07.25.
Lauren Travis, Spirit Lake, junior
As a sophomore, Travis had a throw of 41-07 at state, placing her second in 2A in the shot put.