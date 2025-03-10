Top-seed Cedar Falls advances to 4A semifinals
Anthony Galvin scored a game-high 26 points while both William Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough each added 14 as top-seeded Cedar Falls handled Dubuque Senior Monday, 71-49.
With the win, the Tigers advance to the Class 4A semifinals where they will face Waukee Northwest in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.
Galvin was electric, knocking down seven 3-pointers while shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Gerdes added seven rebounds and blocked three shots as Cedar Falls went 28-for-47 from the floor and hit 11 triples in all.
The Tigers raced out to a 19-5 lead and never looked back.
Class 4A Quarterfinal Roundup
Waukee Northwest 71, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64
Colin Rice and Trey McKown put on a show to open the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday.
In the end, Rice and his Waukee Northwest teammates were too much for McKowen and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as the Wolves advanced to the semifinals with a 71-64 victory.
Rice scored 26 points with Peyton McCollum, Landon Davis and Bode Goodman all joining him in double figures. McCollum, the son of Drake head coach Ben McCollum, sank four 3-pointers while Goodman ahd nine rebounds like Rice.
For Kennedy, McKowen scored 31 points with Jaxson Bean adding 11 and Reuben Schlaak 10.
More Games To Come
Linn-Mar takes on Waukee and two-time defending champion Valley plays Ames in the other two 4A semifinals. The day concludes with a pair of 3A games pitting Clear Lake vs. Central DeWitt and Storm Lake vs. ADM. High School Sports on SI will have recaps of all the games this week at the state tournament.