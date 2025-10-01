Top Week 6 Iowa High School Football Games
The month of October is here, as teams around Iowa hope for more tricks than treats over the next few weeks.
That is because the playoff picture will be shaped on the gridiron in Iowa high school football during these upcoming key games.
All of that starts with Week 6 action, and here is a look at some of the key games on the schedule. Rankings are based off the High School on SI State Top 25.
No. 5 Johnston at No. 15 Ankeny
Two of the hottest teams in Class 5A collide, as Johnston has won three straight including a victory over Iowa City Liberty. The Dragons’ lone loss came to Dowling Catholic, as they have also topped Waukee, Ames and Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Tino Daye, Jr. is the big-play threat, catching 15 passes for 270 yards with four touchdowns. Trevin Helming has thrown for 832 yards and 10 scores, as Emri Jones has 313 yards rushing with four TDs.
Ankeny is riding high on a four-game winning streak since a narrow 25-24 loss in Week 1 to the only unbeaten left in 5A, Waukee Northwest. That includes wins over Waukee, Des Moines Roosevelt, Ankeny Centennial and Sioux City East.
Daniel Larmie has positioned himself as one of the top running backs in the state, racking up 891 yards with seven TDs on 152 carries. Kael Roush has thrown for 709 yards, completing 70 of 118, while throwing seven touchdowns and rushing in two more. Andrew Brandhorst is his favorite target, as the senior has 28 receptions for 310 yards with five trips to the end zone.
Since 2008, these two have played 16 times, with Ankeny winning 10. Johnson, though, scored a 24-7 victory last year.
Newton at No. 8 Pella
Pella has controlled the series with Newton since 2010, winning eight of 11 including six in a row. The Dutch also won last year, 35-28, but the Cardinals picked up wins in 2023 and 2022.
After falling to North Polk in Week 2, Newton has regained its composure, scoring three consecutive wins in which they have posted at least 45 points.
Caden Klein, Isaiah Hansen and Finn Martin make the offense go, as Klein has 946 yards in the air with 10 touchdowns, Hansen has rushed for 736 yards with 11 scores and Martin has 548 yards receiving and seven TDs.
Pella has one of the toughest defenses in the state, allowing just 28 points through five games, including a shutout and two other games where they allowed only a field goal.
Emmanuel Diers is putting up big numbers, rushing for 614 yards while catching 20 passes for 176. The senior has seven total touchdowns, as Michael Manning has thrown for 670 yards with seven TDs.
South Hardin at No. 13 Grundy Center
Grundy Center, three-time defending state champions, face the toughest challenge to its current state-leading win streak against fellow unbeaten South Hardin. These two have squared off each of the past four seasons, with the Spartans winning all four.
Nobody has scored more than 13 points on Grundy Center since Week 1, as they have not scored fewer than 35. Judd Jirovsky has 694 yards passing and nine TDs, completing 43 of 55. Devin Hinders has 11 receptions with three touchdowns, as Pete Lebo has rushed for 265 and six scores.
South Hardin has cruised to five wins, including a 42-0 shutout of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura on the road last week. Peyton Welch continues to play at a high level, throwing for 1,023 yards with 15 touchdowns, as Sam Benson has caught 20 passes for 550 and eight TDs.
No. 8 (8P) Edgewood-Colesburg at No. 5 (8P) Easton Valley
This one could turn into a track meet, as neither team has scored fewer than 46 points in a game this year, surpassing 60 a total of four times.
And they are both coming off strong defensive showings, as Edgewood-Colesburg silenced Central City while Easton Valley allowed just eight points vs. HLV/TC.
Jax Steger has taken over at quarterback at Edgewood-Colesburg, as the sophomore has 830 yards passing, 507 yards rushing and 21 combined TDs. For Easton Valley, Keagan Lee has 1,383 yards in the air with 23 TDs, as Callan Messerich has caught 35 passes for 711 and 11 scores.
Edgewood-Colesburg has won the last two, scoring 74 and 66 points, with Easton Valley having claimed the first four meetings.