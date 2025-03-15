High School

Toryn Severson leads Madrid to first state championship

Madrid wins 1A title for first-ever state basketball championship

Dana Becker

Bellevue Marquette's Eli Scott (10) and Madrid's Toryn Severson (3) chase after a loose ball in the Class 1A finals Friday night.
Bellevue Marquette's Eli Scott (10) and Madrid's Toryn Severson (3) chase after a loose ball in the Class 1A finals Friday night. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toryn Severson had a state tournament to remember, ending it by leading Madrid to its first-ever championship with a 59-57 victory Friday night over Bellevue Marquette in the Class 1A final.

The game marked the final one of the week-long event from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Severson, who went over 30 in both the quarterfinals and semis, finished with a game-high 21 to earn all-tournament team captain honors. Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz added 18 with four made 3-pointers.

For Bellevue Marquette, who was also seeking its first state crown, Jacob Litterer had 19 points and Spencer Roeder finished with 13. 

Madrid jumped out to an early lead and seemed to be in control after taking a 15-7 lead. They led by 10 at the break before the Defenders went on a 21-13 run in the third to make it a game.

Tough shooting hurt Bellevue Marquette, as they missed six free throws and shot 38 percent from the field.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa