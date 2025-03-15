Toryn Severson leads Madrid to first state championship
Toryn Severson had a state tournament to remember, ending it by leading Madrid to its first-ever championship with a 59-57 victory Friday night over Bellevue Marquette in the Class 1A final.
The game marked the final one of the week-long event from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Severson, who went over 30 in both the quarterfinals and semis, finished with a game-high 21 to earn all-tournament team captain honors. Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz added 18 with four made 3-pointers.
For Bellevue Marquette, who was also seeking its first state crown, Jacob Litterer had 19 points and Spencer Roeder finished with 13.
Madrid jumped out to an early lead and seemed to be in control after taking a 15-7 lead. They led by 10 at the break before the Defenders went on a 21-13 run in the third to make it a game.
Tough shooting hurt Bellevue Marquette, as they missed six free throws and shot 38 percent from the field.