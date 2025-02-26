Two more girls state basketball tournament brackets set
Two more classes had regional finals on Tuesday night around the state, as Class 5A and 4A joined 3A with set tournament fields for state.
The state basketball tournament begins Monday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Johnston, the defending 5A champions, return, as they take on Iowa City Liberty as the No. 1 seed. Joining the Dragons in the field will be Dowling, Waukee Northwest, Ankeny Centennial, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Davenport North.
* State tournament bracket set for Class 3A
The 5A quarterfinals take place Monday with the semifinals going down on Thursday, March 6 and the championship game set for next Friday, March 7.
In 4A, Sioux City Bishop Heelan holds the No. 1 spot, as they open with Cedar Rapids Xavier next Tuesday. North Polk, Maquoketa, Norwalk, Central DeWitt, Dallas Center-Grimes and Sioux Center round out the eight-team bracket.
All of the 4A quarters are next Tuesday with the semis on Thursday, March 6 and the finals on Saturday, March 8.
Regional finals in 2A and 1A will take place Wednesday night and set the field in those classes.