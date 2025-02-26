High School

Two more girls state basketball tournament brackets set

5A and 4A fields join 3A with complete brackets

Dana Becker

Jenica Lewis and Johnston are the top-seed in Class 5A this year.
Jenica Lewis and Johnston are the top-seed in Class 5A this year. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two more classes had regional finals on Tuesday night around the state, as Class 5A and 4A joined 3A with set tournament fields for state.

The state basketball tournament begins Monday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Johnston, the defending 5A champions, return, as they take on Iowa City Liberty as the No. 1 seed. Joining the Dragons in the field will be Dowling, Waukee Northwest, Ankeny Centennial, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Davenport North.

* State tournament bracket set for Class 3A

The 5A quarterfinals take place Monday with the semifinals going down on Thursday, March 6 and the championship game set for next Friday, March 7.

In 4A, Sioux City Bishop Heelan holds the No. 1 spot, as they open with Cedar Rapids Xavier next Tuesday. North Polk, Maquoketa, Norwalk, Central DeWitt, Dallas Center-Grimes and Sioux Center round out the eight-team bracket. 

All of the 4A quarters are next Tuesday with the semis on Thursday, March 6 and the finals on Saturday, March 8.

Regional finals in 2A and 1A will take place Wednesday night and set the field in those classes.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa