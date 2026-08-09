Former Iowa High School Standout Takes Over Junior College Wrestling Program

A former Iowa high school standout has been tabbed to lead a junior college men’s wrestling program.

Hawkeye Community College announced that Nick Hogan has been elevated from assistant to head wrestling coach beginning this fall. Hogan served as the lead assistant for the RedTails this past season.

“We’re excited to welcome Nick as the new head men’s wrestling coach at Hawkeye,” Hawkeye Director of Athletics Ethan Crawford said in a press release from the school. “During his time as an assistant coach, it was clear that Nick is committed to our program and the betterment of our student-athletes.

“I’m confident Nick will build upon our foundation elevating RedTail Wrestling.”

Former Iowa High School Prep Takes Over Junior College Wrestling Program

Hawkeye competes at the NJCAA level and is part of the stacked Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, which includes powerhouse programs like Iowa Central, Indian Hills, North Iowa Area, Iowa Western and Iowa Lakes.

Prior to joining Hawkeye in 2025 as an assistant coach, Hogan was the head wrestling coach for Janesville School District during the 2024-2025 season, and also was the head wrestling coach at Estherville-Lincoln Central Community School District for three years from 2021-2024.

Nick Hogan Earned Accolades At Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Wartburg College

Hogan, a graduate of Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, twice earning all-conference honors for the Hawks. He wrestled collegiately for Wartburg College, finishing with 19 career wins, including 11 by pinfall.

Hogan was also a member of the Cedar Rapids Prairie football team.

The RedTails went 1-6 in conference duals during the 2025-2026 season. They finished sixth at the North Central District Wrestling Championships, qualifying Macael Bear, Dominick Ridout, Austin Pfantz and Gianni Sutherland for the NJCAA National Wrestling Championships.

The roster for the RedTails during the 2025-2026 season included several former Iowa high school wrestlers including Bear, Adam Fish, Maxwell Mintle, Mariyon Norton, Pfantz, Ridout, Colin Royster, Sutherland, Jackson Turner, Tate Turner and Josh Vis.